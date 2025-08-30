CoinShares AUM Rises 26% in Q2 2025, Reaching $3.46 Billion

CoinShares’ Q2 AUM jumped 26% to $3.46B, supported by Bitcoin and Ethereum price gains.

Profit reached $32.4M in Q2, rising from $24M in Q1, as Physical products attracted significant investor inflows.

The platform eyes US listing as 92 crypto ETPs await SEC approval in a growing competitive market.

CoinShares announced an AUM rise of 26% in Q2 2025 and ended the quarter with $3.46 billion. The company recorded growth even with $126 million in XBT outflows, largely supported by Bitcoin and Ethereum price gains.

Source: CoinShares

Bitcoin increased 29% in the quarter, and Ethereum grew 37%. Such gains raised its AUM, said CoinShares. Jean-Marie Mognetti, chief executive, is not pessimistic about the second half of the year, and recent activity signals are an indication that the digital-assets industry is displaying continued votality.

CoinShares Profit Growth in Q2

The platform posted a Q2 net profit of $32.4 million, up almost 2% from $31.8 million recorded a year earlier. It is also a steep increase compared to the first quarter, which increased to net profit of $24 million in the previous quarter.

The asset management platform was the main driver, generating $30 million in fees, its second-strongest quarter. Physical products drew $170 million in inflows, showing rising demand for physically backed investments.

Source: CoinShares

Company Capital Markets and US Plans

The capital-markets division also did well, as it earned an income of $11.3 million, with $4.3 million of this through Ethereum staking. The business line diversification balances revenue, and staking incomes and ETH services demand create an additional cyclical revenue group.

The rest of the environment identified to be difficult by Mognetti was the global economy changing dramatically. He stated that macroeconomic headwinds are stronger than market changes in the short term, and that the company considers crypto opportunities parallel with broader economic risks.

In the future, the platform plans a potential listing in the U.S., which Mognetti believes may open the shareholder value. Listing would increase access to the world capital markets and place the company among the leaders that are venturing into the controlled investment market.

Competition in the ETF sector is intensifying. Analyst James Seyffart of Bloomberg Intelligence reported 92 pending crypto ETP applications with the SEC, underscoring investor interest in regulated offerings. CoinShares is positioned to be a key player in this shift.

