CoinShares (CS.ST) Stock: Q2 Net Profit Hits $32.4M Amid Record Inflows and Strong AUM Growth

TLDR

CoinShares Q2 profit climbs as Bitcoin surge fuels record AUM growth

Strong inflows, Valkyrie merger lift CoinShares’ crypto ETP momentum

CoinShares posts $32M profit; assets swell 26% on crypto rally

Q2 results show resilience: higher fees, robust AUM, brand expansion

Investors cheer CoinShares as spot crypto ETPs drive record inflows

CoinShares (CS.ST) shares gained 1.41% to close at 100.60, driven by strong financial results and favorable market sentiment.

CoinShares (CS.ST)

The stock showed intraday volatility, peaking above 104 before easing lower and recovering slightly before close. The movement followed CoinShares’ Q2 earnings announcement, reflecting steady operational momentum.

Market participants responded positively to the firm’s performance, supported by rising crypto prices and robust asset management activity. Although the stock retraced from its highs, the recovery suggested confidence in CoinShares’ positioning. The company’s update also reflected stability despite minor pressure on net profit margins.

CoinShares’ earnings report highlighted rising fee income and improved assets under management. The combination of strong crypto market performance and successful product growth drove its financial gains. Momentum continued post-quarter as prices further appreciated, lifting AUM even higher.

Bitcoin-Driven Growth Elevates Profit and Assets Under Management

CoinShares posted a net profit of $32.4 million for Q2, supported by the strong performance of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Despite a 5.3% quarter-over-quarter dip, profit rose 1.9% year-over-year, driven by fee income and treasury recovery. The firm recorded $30 million in asset management fees, up from $28.3 million last year.

Capital markets income reached $11.3 million, lower than the $14.6 million posted in Q2 2024, but still a significant contributor. Adjusted EBITDA stood at $26.3 million, supporting stable operational efficiency and profitability. Basic earnings per share increased to $0.49 from $0.47 a year earlier.

CoinShares closed the quarter with $3.5 billion in assets under management, representing a 26% increase from Q1 levels. Rising crypto valuations and product strength played a central role in this expansion. The quarter ended with positive momentum continuing beyond Q2.

Spot Crypto ETPs and Brand Integration Accelerate Inflows

CoinShares’ spot crypto exchange-traded products recorded $170 million in net inflows during Q2, marking the second-highest on record. These inflows contrasted with outflows from its legacy derivatives-based ETPs, indicating a shift in investor preference. A 25% increase in AUM followed post-quarter due to continued asset price appreciation.

The recent integration of Valkyrie ETFs into the CoinShares brand further strengthened its product offering. The unified platform created consistency in branding and access across its range of products. This transition also contributed to enhanced inflow momentum during the quarter.

The CoinShares BLOCK Index posted a 53.7% gain, outperforming major equity benchmarks in Q2. This further affirmed the firm’s market relevance and product appeal. CoinShares continues to benefit from the evolving digital asset landscape and expanding investor interest in physically backed ETPs.

The post CoinShares (CS.ST) Stock: Q2 Net Profit Hits $32.4M Amid Record Inflows and Strong AUM Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.