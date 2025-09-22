CoinShares: Digital asset investment products recorded $1.9 billion in net inflows last week, marking the second consecutive week of inflows.

PANews reported on September 22nd that according to CoinShares' latest report, digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $1.9 billion as of last week, marking the second consecutive week of capital inflows. This growth was driven by the Federal Reserve's hawkish interest rate cut last week. After initial caution, investors accelerated buying on Thursday and Friday, driving inflows to $746 million. Bitcoin and Ethereum attracted $977 million and $772 million, respectively, while Solana and XRP also saw significant inflows of $127.3 million and $69.4 million, respectively.
Total assets under management (AuM) reached a year-to-date high of $4.04 billion and is expected to approach or exceed last year's total inflows of $4.86 billion.