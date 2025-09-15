CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $3.3 billion last week

PANews reported on September 15th that according to CoinShares' latest weekly data, digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $3.3 billion last week, bringing assets under management to $239 billion, approaching the all-time high reached in August. The United States contributed $3.2 billion, Germany $160 million, and Switzerland saw an outflow of $92 million. Bitcoin saw inflows of $2.4 billion, its highest level since July. Ethereum ended its eight-day streak of net outflows, receiving $646 million in weekly inflows. Solana saw a single-day inflow of $145 million, bringing its weekly total to $198 million. Aave and Avalanche saw outflows of $1.08 million and $0.66 million, respectively.

