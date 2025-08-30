CoinShares Q2 Net Profit Hits $32.4M as AUM Grows 26%

Digital asset investment company CoinShares reported that its assets under management (AUM) increased 26% in the second quarter of 2025, closing the period at $3.46 billion.

CoinShares said the AUM increase happened amid a $126 million outflow in its XBT Provider products. Despite this, the company said rising crypto prices contributed to its growth during Q2. The firm pointed to Bitcoin (BTC) gaining 29% and Ether (ETH) being up 37% during the time period.

With BTC and ETH reaching new highs in August, CoinShares chief executive Jean-Marie Mognetti said the company expects a strong second half.

“The overall level of activity within the market is setting us up for what we believe to be a strong second half of the year as indicated by performance post quarter end,” Mognetti said.

He also said the company is preparing for a United States listing, which could “unlock substantial value” for their shareholders.

CoinShares’ net profits increase to $32.4 million in Q2

CoinShares posted a net profit of $32.4 million in Q2, up almost 2% from its $31.8 million in the year-earlier period. The performance also showed a sharp 26% increase from the $24 million net profit reported in the previous quarter.

Its first-quarter performance during the year was a 42.2% decrease from the same period a year earlier.

Mognetti said the space is witnessing a wholesale transformation of the global economic order, adding that macroeconomic headwinds during the quarter exceeded market movements.

In Q2, CoinShares reported that its asset management platform generated $30 million in management fees, led by $170 million of net inflows into its CoinShares Physical products. The company said this was the second-strongest quarter for the business line.

In addition, the company’s capital markets unit delivered $11.3 million in income and gains, anchored by $4.3 million from ETH staking.

Nearly 100 crypto ETFs are in the works in the US

While CoinShares is preparing for its US listing, other companies are joining the crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) race.

On Friday, data from Bloomberg Intelligence’s ETF analyst James Seyffart showed that 92 crypto ETPs are waiting for a decision from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

