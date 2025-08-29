CoinShares Reports AUM Surges 26% to $3.46 Billion in Q2

The impressive quarter for CoinShares was boosted by Bitcoin and Ethereum’s rally despite outflows from its XBT products. The firm’s asset management arm saw $170 million in net inflows, while its capital markets unit benefited from Ethereum staking income. CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti also said that the company is preparing for a US listing that could unlock even more value.

CoinShares Posts Strong Q2

CoinShares reported strong second-quarter results for 2025, with its assets under management (AUM) climbing 26% to $3.46 billion despite facing large outflows. The increase happened during a quarter that saw $126 million withdrawn from the company’s XBT Provider products, though surging crypto prices offset those losses.

Chief executive Jean-Marie Mognetti pointed out that Bitcoin and Ethereum’s continued rally into August positions the company for an even stronger second half of the year. He also revealed that CoinShares is preparing for a United States listing, which he said could “unlock substantial value” for shareholders.

CoinShares Q2 financial highlights (Source: CoinShares)

Financially, CoinShares reported a net profit of $32.4 million in the quarter, which is an almost 2% increase from the $31.8 million a year earlier and a 26% jump from the $24 million that was recorded in Q1. The performance followed a difficult first quarter, which saw profits drop 42.2% year-over-year. Mognetti explained that broader macroeconomic headwinds outpaced market movements during the period but mentioned that the crypto sector is undergoing a “wholesale transformation” of the global economic order.

The firm’s asset management division brought in $30 million in management fees, driven by $170 million of net inflows into its CoinShares Physical products. This was its second-strongest quarter on record. Meanwhile, its capital markets arm generated $11.3 million in income and gains, bolstered by $4.3 million from Ethereum staking.

As CoinShares moves closer to a potential US listing, competition in the crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) space is heating up. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart reported that 92 crypto ETPs are currently awaiting approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).