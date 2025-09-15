Colbert Win Gets Standing Ovation, ‘The Studio’ Bags 13 Prizes

Topline Stephen Colbert received a standing ovation from the crowd at Sunday’s 2025 Emmy Awards ceremony as his ‘Late Show’—whose surprise cancellation was announced by CBS earlier this year—won the “outstanding talk series” prize, in a ceremony that saw very minimal political commentary and references. Stephen Colbert poses with the Outstanding Talk Series award for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. Variety via Getty Images

Key Facts

Colbert received his first standing ovation as he appeared on stage to present the award for the “Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series” and poked fun at his show’s cancellation, saying: “While I have your attention, is anyone hiring?” The late-night host then shared his old headshot with actor Harrison Ford, and asked him, “Can you pass this on to Spielberg?” Colbert and the entire team of the ‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ received a standing ovation from the audience again after the show won its first “Outstanding Talk Series” Emmy—also the first time a network show has won the category, first established in 2015. In his acceptance speech, the comedian thanked CBS for “giving us the privilege to be part of the late-night tradition, which I hope continues long after we’re no longer doing this show” and the “200 incredible professionals” who work on the show. Colbert said in 2015 he set out to do a late-night comedy show about “love,” but at a “certain point, and you can guess when that point was, I realized that we were doing a late-night comedy show about loss.” The late night host closed his speech saying that ten years later, “I have never loved my country more desperately,” adding: “God bless America. Stay strong, be brave.”

Were There Any Major Political Comments Made At The Emmys?

The show was light on politics, although not completely devoid of it. Hannah Einbinder, who won an Emmy for the “Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series” for her work on the show “Hacks,” closed out her acceptance speech by saying: “Fuck ICE and free Palestine!” While presenting the talk show prize, Bryan Cranston joked about “destructive woke degenerates like Tom Hanks,” appearing to mock President Donald Trump’s recent attack on the Oscar-winning actor. A few other political displays and messages were shared during the red carpet ceremony. Einbinder’s “Hacks” co-star, Megan Stalter, appeared on the red carpet with a handbag that had a sticker that read “Cease Fire!” and was wearing an “Artists4Ceasefire” pin, calling for an end to the war in Gaza. Actor Javier Bardem also wore the “Artists4Ceasefire” pin and told USA Today: “How many hundreds of thousands of dead children need to suffer for people to wake up?” Both the ceremony and red carpet, however, avoided any references to Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Megan Stalter arrives at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday with a message calling for a cease fire in the war in Gaza. Associated Press

Javier Bardem also called for an end to the Gaza war during the red carpet ceremony. Associated Press