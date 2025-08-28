Coldplay’s Career-Defining Singles Bound Back Onto The Charts

Coldplay’s “A Sky Full of Stars” and “Yellow” reenter U.K. sales tallies, while viral favorite “Sparks” soars to new highs on both streaming and singles charts. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 31: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at Etihad Stadium on May 31, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage) WireImage

Coldplay is nearing the end of the Music of the Spheres World Tour. The venture began in the spring of 2022, and since then, the group has played more than 200 shows on this jaunt alone. The trek is just the second in history to rack up more than $1 billion at the box office, following Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour.

Coldplay is back in the United Kingdom, where the tour will officially end after the band plays a 10-night engagement at Wembley Stadium in London. Multiple smashes from the Grammy-winning outfit return to the charts in that country as excitement around the final dates of this run commences.

“A Sky Full of Stars” Flies Onto Several Charts

Five of Coldplay’s most famous tracks appear on at least one chart in the U.K. at the moment. Two of them manage to reappear, while every cut is on the rise in one form or another.

“A Sky Full of Stars” is the biggest winner among Coldplay’s discography when looking at returning favorites. The electronic-leaning dance-pop cut breaks back onto both the Official Singles Downloads and Official Singles Sales charts, but only barely. “A Sky Full of Stars” can be found at No. 90 on the downloads tally and No. 95 on the general sales rundown.

“Yellow” Returns as Well

“Yellow,” which couldn’t sound less like “A Sky Full of Stars,” also becomes a bestseller once more. That early-career smash breaks back onto the Official Singles Downloads chart at No. 100, 10 spaces beneath where “A Sky Full of Stars” reenters.

Unlike “A Sky Full of Stars,” however, “Yellow” can also be found on several other rosters. It lifts a single spot on the Official Streaming chart to No. 71, while climbing 13 spaces up the Official Singles chart, where the cut now makes a home at No. 83.

“Sparks” Reaches a New Peak

As both “A Sky Full of Stars” and “Yellow” reappear, “Sparks” hits a new high. The track, which was never pushed as a single, but instead went viral earlier this year, soars to No. 28 on the Official Singles chart and No. 67 on the Official Streaming tally. Those are never-before-seen peaks for the decades-old cut.

“The Scientist” and “Viva La Vida”

Two other tunes counted among Coldplay’s biggest are also growing in stature in the U.K. “The Scientist” improves by several spots to No. 81 on the Official Streaming chart. “Viva La Vida” pushes to No. 66 on the same tally, while also leaping 18 rungs to No. 80 on the Official Singles list, which looks at general consumption and gives a comprehensive look at the most consumed songs throughout the country each week.