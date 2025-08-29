Coldplay’s Historic Tour Is Ending And Fans Are Celebrating

Coldplay’s albums Parachutes, A Rush of Blood to the Head, Moon Music and Music of the Spheres return to the U.K. charts as the band wraps its historic tour. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 22: Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at Nissan Stadium on July 22, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images) Getty Images

As Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour approaches its end, the band is finishing its historic run in the country where the musicians got their start. The group is in the middle of 10 scheduled dates at Wembley Stadium in London, which will conclude in early September.

As the pop-rock outfit begins playing in the U.K. again, multiple albums return to the charts. In fact, every single Coldplay full-length that appears on any list in the nation mounts some sort of comeback.

Parachutes Celebrates 25 Years With a Comeback

Coldplay’s debut album Parachutes is the biggest winner this frame in terms of the number of charts it appears on. The project, which recently turned 25 years old, reappears on all four rankings on which it can be found. The set lives inside the top 40 on three sales rankings and narrowly sneaks back onto the downloads roster in a much lower position.

A Rush of Blood to the Head Returns to the Top 40

Two years after Parachutes debuted, Coldplay released A Rush of Blood to the Head. That project nearly matches its predecessor in terms of the number of lists on which it finds space, as A Rush of Blood to the Head is a top 40 smash on all three rosters it returns to.

This week, the full-length even manages to hit a new all-time high on both the Official Vinyl Albums and Official Albums Sales rankings, where it currently comes in at Nos. 17 and 40, respectively.

Amazingly, despite being one of the better-selling projects of the past quarter century in the U.K., A Rush of Blood to the Head only just now becomes a top 40 success on the Official Albums Sales tally for the first time.

Viva La Vida Joins Coldplay’s Chart Surge

Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends joins A Rush of Blood to the Head on the same three rankings, but its journey to them is quite different. The experimental project reenters the Official Physical Albums chart at No. 83. This time around, the blockbuster also debuts at No. 33 on the Official Vinyl Albums ranking and No. 88 on the Official Albums Sales tally.

Moon Music and Music of the Spheres

Two other titles by Coldplay – Moon Music and Music of the Spheres – both find their way once again to the Official Album Downloads chart, and they manage to sit near one another. Moon Music is the bigger winner, as it’s back at No. 72, while Music of the Spheres reenters at No. 79. Those two full-lengths are currently being promoted on Coldplay’s trek, but fans in the U.K. clearly still prefer the group’s older material.