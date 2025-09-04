Coldplay’s Hometown Welcome Brings Several Albums Back To The Charts

Coldplay surges on U.K. charts as its Music of the Spheres World Tour nears its end, with four albums — including Parachutes — reentering or climbing. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Chris Martin of Coldplay performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Coldplay only has a handful of dates left on its Music of the Spheres World Tour before the trek wraps. The band has been on the road since 2022, and months ago, the adventure was confirmed as the second highest-grossing of all time, behind only Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour.

To end things on a high note, Coldplay returned home to the United Kingdom, and the group will finish with several nights at London’s Wembley Stadium. As the run nears its conclusion, sales and streams of the band’s catalog have surged, with four albums finding space on the charts this week.

A Rush of Blood to the Head Returns

A Rush of Blood to the Head reappears on the Official Album Downloads chart. The full-length, one of the band’s most acclaimed releases, returns at No. 77. It has now lived on the tally for 42 weeks, and it’s climbed as high as No. 10.

Moon Music Appears on Multiple Tallies

Moon Music, the set Coldplay is actively promoting on tour, also manages a comeback. The project reenters the Official Albums Sales chart at No. 100, the last rung of the ranking. The collection also rockets up the Official Album Downloads tally, leaping from No. 72 to No. 28.

Parachutes Lives on Four Rankings

Of all four Coldplay albums on the U.K. charts this frame, Parachutes is the most visible. The band’s debut full-length lives on four tallies, double the number managed by Moon Music. Parachutes declines on most of them, but on the Official Album Downloads chart, the quarter-century-old effort surges from No. 84 to No. 45 — a nearly 40-space improvement.

The resurgence of Parachutes is fueled not just by Coldplay’s tour, but also by the viral success of “Sparks,” an album cut that has become an unexpected hit more than two decades after it was released.

Music of the Spheres Climbs

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres also makes progress in the U.K. The set improves on the Official Album Downloads chart this week, climbing from No. 79 to No. 40. The collection has now spent more than a year on the ranking and is enjoying an uptick in attention as the tour that bears its name winds down.

Coldplay’s History of Chart-Toppers

Nearly every Coldplay full-length has peaked inside the top 10 on the charts they appear on at the moment, and many have gone all the way to No. 1. Parachutes is an outlier, as it peaked at No. 24 on the Official Albums Sales chart just last week. Otherwise, the group’s titles — from Moon Music to Music of the Spheres — have proven their ability to rise to the very top.