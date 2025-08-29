Coldplay’s Surprise Hit Keeps Climbing, 25 Years After Its Release

Coldplay’s viral hit “Sparks” climbs to No. 28 on the Official Singles chart, marking its highest peak yet after 10 weeks on the U.K. tally. In this image released on December 12, 2024, Coldplay at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards. (Photo by Anna Lee/Penske Media via Getty Images) Penske Media via Getty Images

For more than two months now, one of Coldplay’s oldest songs has been rising on charts all around the world. “Sparks,” which the group originally shared decades ago, went viral rather suddenly earlier this summer and has turned into something of a shocking win for the group.

“Sparks” climbs again on the United Kingdom’s music rankings again, and as it ascends, the tune establishes new peaks on multiple tallies, just as it has been doing over and over again, week after week.

“Sparks” Soars Up the Top 40

Coldplay once again claims a top 40 smash on the Official Singles chart, the busiest and most competitive of all songs rankings in the U.K. “Sparks” improves just two spaces to No. 28 in its tenth week on the tally.

“Sparks” Remains a Streaming Smash

While both purchases and streaming activity are fueling “Sparks” up the charts, the track doesn’t live on any lists that look only at sales, at least not at the moment. The Coldplay cut does climb again on the Official Streaming ranking this frame, leaping from No. 75 to No. 67, which now stands as its highest placement.

“Yellow,” “A Sky Full of Stars,” “Viva La Vida” and “The Scientist

“Sparks” is one of five songs by Coldplay to appear on at least one chart in the U.K. The group’s entire catalog has surged recently as the band returned to the country to close out its Music of the Spheres World Tour, which is already the second-highest-grossing concert trek of all time behind Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour.

As “Sparks” hits new peaks, “Yellow” and “A Sky Full of Stars” return to at least one list apiece, and the former also climbs on several lists. Both “Viva La Vida” and “The Scientist” also improve their standing from just a few days ago, as streams and sales of many of Coldplay’s most famous tunes grow dramatically.