Colombia Defeats Bolivia To Qualify For The FIFA 2026 World Cup

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 20:28
TOPSHOT – Colombia’s midfielder #10 James Rodriguez celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Colombia and Bolivia at the Roberto Melendez Metropolitan stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia on September 4, 2025. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Colombia defeated Bolivia 3-0 in Barranquilla on Thursday night to secure automatic qualification for the FIFA 2026 World Cup, which the United States, Canada, and Mexico will host next summer.

James Strikes Again

The opening goal in this encounter was inevitable. The host Colombia was peppering the Bolivia goalkeeper Carlos Lampe with shots on goal from early on.

James Rodríguez provided the breakthrough after 31 minutes of the game. The midfielder had a great header saved off the line just moments earlier but he made no mistake with a right-footed finish from a lovely cut-back pass.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – JUNE 28: James Rodriguez of Colombia shoots and scoores his team’s first goal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil round of 16 match between Colombia and Uruguay at Maracana on June 28, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Getty Images

James, who shot to superstardom at the FIFA 2014 World Cup, scored the goal that would help his nation to finally qualify for the biggest tournament in world sport in 2026. Colombia has huffed and puffed in recent fixtures. Nestor Lorenzo’s team lost form and went six games without a victory, but James’ goal brought a roar and relief to the entire country.

James’ strike flashed in at the near post and started a huge party for Colombia fans in Barranquilla. From that point, victory felt like a formality. A sea of yellow united in joy, remembering how Colombia missed the 2022 World Cup play-off by just a single point. Now this team and these fans are back among the best.

An Emotional Night For Colombia

Bolivia created chances either side of halftime but Colombia notched a second goal in the 74th minute to seal the deal. Jhon Córdoba made it 2-0 when substitute Juanfer Quintero set the striker free. The forward smashed a strike across the goalkeeper and into the top corner, before wheeling away in emotional celebration.

TOPSHOT – Colombia’s forward #09 Jhon Cordoba celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Colombia and Bolivia at the Roberto Melendez Metropolitan stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia on September 4, 2025. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Juanfer Quintero scored the third goal himself. New Bayern Munich signing Luis Díaz strolled down the left flank before cutting inside and poking a cross along the six-yard line. Quintero positioned himself perfectly at the back post. He controlled the ball, opened his body up and placed his finish back across the keeper to make it 3-0 to Colombia.

Colombia booked its spot at the FIFA 2026 World Cup with this emphatic victory. The team will be heading to Mexico, Canada and the United States to try and recapture the form and fervour of 2024, when James galvanised a nation, taking the squad to the World Cup quarter-finals.

BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA – SEPTEMBER 04: Juan Fernando Quintero of Colombia competes for the ball against Roberto Fernández of Bolivia during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Colombia and Bolivia at Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium on September 04, 2025 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Colombia Can Go Far

This will be Colombia’s seventh visit to a World Cup finals. It will also be their third tournament this century. The nation narrowly missed out on 2022 and has since emerged as a top team in South America again, so Nestor Lorenzo’s men have a point to prove.

Apart from 2014 Colombia hasn’t made it past the round of 16 at the World Cup. The new tournament format means you have to pass the group stage and round of 32 to just reach the round of 16. Yet, Colombia has a very talented squad which reached the Copa America Final last year, so perhaps they can go even further than the quarters in 2026. That would be a huge ask, but it’s possible, and Colombia will certainly be hoping to at least match its 2014 achievement.

