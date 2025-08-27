Commerce Secretary Lutnick announces plans to issue US GDP statistics on blockchain

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced the Department of Commerce will begin issuing GDP and other economic statistics on blockchain during a White House cabinet meeting on Aug. 26.

Positioning the technology as a government-wide data distribution tool, Lutnick told President Donald Trump:

Lutnick said the Commerce Department plans to make blockchain-based statistics “available for the entire government” while working through implementation details.

The announcement represents the most prominent federal blockchain deployment under the Trump administration’s crypto-friendly policies.

Existing federal programs

The Commerce initiative builds on existing blockchain pilots across federal agencies.

Treasury tested a grant distribution system using blockchain to track drawdowns with automatic reconciliation and audit trails, though it never launched publicly.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission operates a pilot program evaluating tokenized collateral and stablecoin-based financial transactions in regulated markets.

At the same time, the Small Business Administration has evaluated blockchain for monitoring fraud and performance metrics in loan programs, according to Government Accountability Office reports.

The Department of Defense and Homeland Security are exploring the use of blockchain for parts tracking, supply chain authentication, and digital documentation.

The Navy and the Defense Logistics Agency collaborate with SIMBA Chain to track high-value parts through blockchain ledgers, thereby reducing manual data entry in defense supply chains.

Customs and Border Protection previously ran blockchain trials to verify intellectual property data on imports and spot counterfeit goods.

Congressional support

The blockchain push aligns with pending congressional legislation. The “Deploying American Blockchains Act of 2025,” sponsored by Rep. Kat Cammack and passed by the House on June 23, moved to the Senate on June 24.

The bill directs the Secretary of Commerce to promote US competitiveness in blockchain deployment and applications.

The legislation would establish a Commerce Department Blockchain Deployment Program and create advisory committees that include federal agencies, private sector representatives, and blockchain infrastructure operators.

The program would examine how federal agencies can benefit from distributed ledger technology while addressing concerns related to cybersecurity and regulatory compliance.

The Commerce Department’s GDP blockchain initiative represents the latest federal commitment to distributed ledger technology for core government functions.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/commerce-secretary-lutnick-announces-plans-to-issue-us-gdp-statistics-on-blockchain/

