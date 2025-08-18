Community Behind Monero’s 51% Attack Sets Sights on Dogecoin Next

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/08/18 06:01
Chainbase
C$0.20948-4.18%
Everscale
EVER$0.00731-3.94%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0071-1.11%
Community Behind Monero's 51% Attack Sets Sights On Dogecoin Next

In the ever-evolving landscape of cryptocurrency security, the individual known as Qub!c has once again risen to prominence. After a successful 51% attack on the Monero network, there is now speculation that Dogecoin could be the next target. This potential threat underscores the ongoing security challenges facing blockchain networks today.

Details of the Monero Attack

The cryptocurrency community was recently shaken by a significant security breach, where an attacker, identified as Qub!c, managed to execute a 51% attack on Monero. This type of attack occurs when a single entity gains control of the majority of network mining power, enabling them to manipulate transaction records and double-spend coins. The successful execution of such attacks not only leads to financial losses but also erodes trust in the affected cryptocurrency’s security.

Potential Threat to Dogecoin

Following the attack on Monero, concerns have been raised about the security of other cryptocurrencies, particularly Dogecoin. Given its lower hashing power compared to giants like Bitcoin and Ethereum, Dogecoin presents a potentially easier target for similar attacks. The implications of such an event could be particularly dire, given the increased adoption of Dogecoin as a means of payment and its growing community.

Implications for Blockchain Security

The recurring incidents of 51% attacks highlight critical vulnerabilities in the blockchain networks of various cryptocurrencies. These attacks not only compromise the integrity of transactions but also affect investor confidence and the perceived reliability of decentralized technologies. In response, many within the industry are calling for enhanced security measures and more robust network architectures to safeguard against similar threats in the future.

In conclusion, the recent 51% attack on Monero by Qub!c, and the potential risks to Dogecoin, serve as a stark reminder of the persistent security challenges in the cryptocurrency world. As the digital currency landscape continues to mature, the need for advanced protective measures becomes increasingly imperative to prevent such occurrences and ensure the stability and trust in blockchain technology.

This article was originally published as Community Behind Monero’s 51% Attack Sets Sights on Dogecoin Next on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,177.42-4.04%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003022+3.59%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0137-5.19%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.268177-8.67%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002034-3.51%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge