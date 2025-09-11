Companies Betting On BTC Hit Structural Limits

By: Coinstats
2025/09/11 15:05
A large glowing sign with the Bitcoin logo, shining in gold/orange. On the left, a joyful crowd looks toward the sign. On the right, pro-crypto figures are collapsed on the ground, holding papers labeled “shares” in their hands.

The speculative momentum around bitcoin clashes with the reality of markets. Driven by the fervor of records and the unexpected support from Donald Trump, several publicly traded companies that based their financial strategy on accumulating BTC are undergoing a severe correction. Their shares sometimes fall below the value of their crypto holdings, exposing the limits of a model relying almost entirely on bitcoin's volatility.

L’article Companies Betting On BTC Hit Structural Limits est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
