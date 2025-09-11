Companies Betting On BTC Hit Structural Limits

The speculative momentum around bitcoin clashes with the reality of markets. Driven by the fervor of records and the unexpected support from Donald Trump, several publicly traded companies that based their financial strategy on accumulating BTC are undergoing a severe correction. Their shares sometimes fall below the value of their crypto holdings, exposing the limits of a model relying almost entirely on bitcoin's volatility.

