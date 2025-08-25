Companies Rush to Buy Bitcoin, But Some May Be Using Crypto as Desperate Marketing Ploy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 02:25
Threshold
T$0.01685-0.99%
Binance Coin
BNB$871.03-1.26%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0468-11.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09997-0.16%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000661-22.23%
MAY
MAY$0.04781-1.34%

The number of public companies holding Bitcoin doubled in the first half of 2025, jumping from 70 firms in December 2024 to 134 companies by June.

These businesses now hold a combined 244,991 Bitcoin worth over $29 billion.

But experts warn that some struggling companies might be using crypto purchases as a last-ditch effort to boost their stock prices rather than making smart business moves.

“The temptation exists for firms under pressure,” said Mike Foy, chief financial officer at AMINA Bank, in a recent interview with Cointelegraph.

The Windtree Warning

The biggest warning sign came from biotech company Windtree Therapeutics. In July, the struggling firm announced it would buy $60 million worth of BNB tokens, followed by plans for a massive $500 million investment.

The stock price jumped 32% over two days after the announcement. But the celebration didn’t last long.

By August, Windtree’s stock had crashed more than 90% from its peak. The company was kicked off the Nasdaq exchange for failing to keep its stock price above $1. Shares now trade for just 11 cents.

“This is possibly a sign that this isn’t a long term plan but rather a short term share price play,” Foy explained about companies like Windtree.

Red Flags to Watch

Banking experts have identified several warning signs that suggest companies might be using crypto purchases for publicity instead of genuine business reasons:

Management Experience: Does the company’s leadership actually understand cryptocurrency risks? Many firms jumping into crypto lack basic knowledge about digital assets.

Debt Problems: Companies with high debt levels or financial troubles often announce crypto purchases when they’re running out of options.

Ignoring Core Business: When companies spend more time talking about their crypto holdings than fixing their main business problems, it’s usually a bad sign.

Insider Selling: If executives are selling their own stock while promoting the company’s crypto strategy, investors should be very careful.

Mixed Results Across Industries

Not all companies buying crypto are desperate. Some have seen genuine success with their digital asset strategies.

MicroStrategy, now called Strategy, leads all companies with over 607,000 Bitcoin worth about $72 billion. The software company’s stock has performed well because it committed to Bitcoin early and stuck with its plan.

Source: @Strategy

Japanese firm Metaplanet saw its stock price jump 1,900% after adopting a Bitcoin strategy. But unlike Windtree, Metaplanet had a clear long-term plan and management with crypto experience.

Other companies haven’t been so lucky. SharpLink Gaming announced plans to raise $425 million for Ethereum purchases. Its stock rocketed from under $4 to nearly $40, then crashed back to $9 within weeks.

The PIPE Problem

Many of these crypto announcements involve something called PIPE deals – private investments in public equity. These deals let companies raise money quickly by selling shares to big investors at discounted prices.

The problem comes later. When those big investors are allowed to sell their cheap shares on the open market, it often crashes the stock price. Retail investors who bought shares after the crypto announcement can lose most of their money.

BitMine Immersion Technologies raised $250 million through a PIPE deal and announced an Ethereum strategy. The stock jumped over 1,300%, but analysts warn that massive selling pressure is coming when the PIPE investors can trade their shares.

Government Support Changes the Game

The crypto treasury trend got a boost from political changes. President Trump has spoken about creating a national Bitcoin reserve, and his administration ended special banking restrictions on crypto companies.

This government support has made crypto seem more legitimate to corporate executives. But it has also created opportunities for struggling companies to use crypto announcements as marketing stunts.

VivoPower, a renewable energy company in deep financial trouble, was bailed out by a Saudi prince who invested $100 million in XRP. The company transformed from a failing energy firm into a crypto-focused business almost overnight.

What Investors Should Know

The corporate crypto boom includes both smart business moves and desperate publicity stunts. Telling the difference requires looking beyond the headlines.

VanEck, a major investment firm, recently warned that many companies aren’t properly managing the risks that come with holding volatile digital assets.

The rapid growth in corporate crypto adoption shows this trend will continue. But investors need to be smart about which companies are making genuine strategic moves versus those just trying to create buzz around their struggling stocks.

Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/insights/companies-rush-to-buy-bitcoin-but-some-may-be-using-crypto-as-desperate-marketing-ploy

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel

Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Sina Finance, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that the United States is providing important assistance to Israel.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0642-10.08%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 22:38
Share
BlockchainFX ($BFX) Is The Best Crypto Presale With 500x ROI

BlockchainFX ($BFX) Is The Best Crypto Presale With 500x ROI

The post BlockchainFX ($BFX) Is The Best Crypto Presale With 500x ROI  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every crypto bull cycle has its defining moment,  when one or two coins that most people ignored suddenly take center stage and change fortunes. Remember when Ethereum was trading under $10, or when Dogecoin was nothing more than a joke on Reddit? Early movers in those plays captured life-changing returns because they spotted momentum before the crowd. The same chance is emerging now in 2024, and this time, it’s in the presale market. While blue-chip projects like Bitcoin and Cardano still dominate global market cap charts, a new wave of presale crypto projects is creating real buzz. Among them, only one live presale stands out: BlockchainFX ($BFX). This project is close to completing its $6M soft cap, already has thousands of participants, and promises both passive income and explosive upside. Alongside it, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Bitcoin remain strong players,  but BFX brings something fresh to the table: a bridge between traditional finance and Web3. BlockchainFX ($BFX): The Best Crypto Presale for Passive Income BlockchainFX has quickly emerged as a presale that combines ambition with delivery. Unlike many early-stage projects that only offer vague promises, BFX is already structured around a working ecosystem. At its core, it’s a multi-asset trading platform that allows users to seamlessly access over 500 different markets, spanning cryptocurrencies, stocks, forex, commodities, and ETFs. For investors, this means the ability to manage and grow wealth across multiple asset classes without leaving a single app The presale numbers alone reflect surging interest. More than 5,900 participants have joined the sale, with funding surpassing $5.81M, placing it at 95.6% of its $6M soft cap. Tokens are currently offered at $0.02, and with a confirmed launch price of $0.05, investors are already positioned for a 2.5x gain on day one. Longer-term targets of $1 and $5 illustrate just how…
RealLink
REAL$0.05667-0.17%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00232522+0.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10005-0.15%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 03:25
Share
Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are the Altcoins They Are Trading

Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are the Altcoins They Are Trading

Cryptocurrency whales have been on the move in recent hours. Here's what they've seen of altcoin movements as Ethereum breaks a new record. Continue Reading: Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are the Altcoins They Are Trading
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000659+2.48%
Movement
MOVE$0.1307-1.50%
SphereX
HERE$0.000358-0.55%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 03:25
Share

Trending News

More

Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel

BlockchainFX ($BFX) Is The Best Crypto Presale With 500x ROI

Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are the Altcoins They Are Trading

BTC Whales trekken zich terug: Kan de Bitcoin koers desondanks naar $119.700?

BNB Defies Market Retreats With Record TVL of $13.4B