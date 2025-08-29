Comparing Shiba Inu (SHIB), Cardano (ADA), and Little Pepe (LILPEPE): How High They Could Climb in the Next 3 Months

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/29 00:50
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001248-0.16%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000567+0.71%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001001-0.79%
Cardano
ADA$0.849-1.84%

shiba-inu-shib1 main AD 4nXdqsyAsNC3Um0APEsZqy5U3mvBQYxmmsvs jAsn dbVxkeKPlc4MG25aVUpaiLXLrZfzBt Hvlj66dZEeaSdDY8tT31B6Kq2Xiz4xJFcojPqafOXBlE0uokBc6EBmjzRGdScn6yUQ?key=j4DTLmggRrebwnTqBw 6vQ

Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to ride the community-and-burn engine, which defines its momentum. Cardano (ADA) is attempting to push past governance milestones and reclaim the $1 level as a marker of strength. And Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a meme coin still in presale, is turning early-stage speed into a narrative of its own. Over the next three months, SHIB, ADA, and LILPEPE will offer very different opportunity styles.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Presale Speed Run, Event-Driven Upside

Little Pepe has quickly become one of the more talked-about presales of 2025, not just because of its meme branding but because of how it is structuring itself. The project has wrapped up Stage 11 of its presale earlier than expected, crossing $22.325 million raised and rolling into over 14.2 billion tokens at $0.0020, doubling from its starting price. That’s rapid velocity; in presale culture, speed matters as much as size. Momentum here is tied less to market-wide sentiment and more to mechanics. Every time a stage sells out, the price increases, rewarding earlier participants with instant paper gains. As Stage 11 fills quickly, the subsequent increase will trigger, setting up buyers with baked-in upside before a single exchange listing goes live. This cadence keeps presales in motion, and LILPEPE has managed it unusually well. If exchange listings materialize in the next three months, the opening trade could realistically deliver a 2× to 5× move from Stage 11 pricing, depending on liquidity incentives and market mood. Of course, delays could cut momentum, and the variance here is wide. LILPEPE sits firmly in the high-risk, high-reward category, but it is hard to ignore how quickly it is carving out its lane.

AD 4nXc64KuVRz9allVZ13b4hEqQvF6aJHqpqhjiAjBKxQX7TOe2rwzV1DglS9wTiq9 KgewkIqUZGb bpkIS3nkdRMgetCUUTNl7b5PM6Otw7unFsIXrBzNXMGFeqAAzb0EeOaoAf89rA?key=j4DTLmggRrebwnTqBw 6vQ

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Burns and Shibarium as a Trading Range

With choppy short-term momentum, SHIB trades in the $0.000012–$0.000013 band. The narrative here constantly circles back to supply. SHIB’s burn mechanics, fueled by Shibarium activity, gradually reduce the total circulating tokens. Daily transactions recently slipped from around 4.69 million to 3.65 million, a 22% decline, which softens the burn pace. Still, periodic burn spikes remind traders why supply dynamics remain central to SHIB’s story. Over time, billions of tokens have been removed, although the momentum is small and gradual. Analysts say that if liquidity improves and Shibarium usage picks up again, the price might retest $0.000015–$0.000018 and possibly even go up to $0.000020 if there is a clear breakout. On the other hand, falling volumes could pull SHIB back down to $0.000010–$0.000011. It is unlikely to deliver the kind of explosive multiples of its earliest days, but as a liquid meme coin, it remains a key beta play when sentiment swings risk-on.

Cardano (ADA): Post-Governance Catalyst, Eyes on $1+

Cardano enters the fall sitting near $0.85–$0.90, still within the crypto top ten by market cap and consistently one of the most liquid assets outside Ethereum and Bitcoin. Cardano is now in its community-driven governance period after completing the Chang/Plomin milestones. It can sound vague, but it is essential for developers, investors, and the whole ecosystem. Now that decisions about improvements, budget allocations, and long-term orientation are less centralised, builders who seek a stable, participative environment may be more interested.  Technically, ADA has struggled to reclaim the psychological $1 mark, but technical forecasters suggest that if momentum firms, a path toward $1.05–$1.20 is reasonable over the next three months. More optimistic models flag $1.30 as stretch targets by early November. Conversely, a broader market wobble could drag ADA back to $0.75–$0.80. ADA tends to move more slowly than pure meme plays, but it often rides the wave when liquidity rotates into Layer-1s.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu remains a liquid meme coin that can deliver solid range-bound trades when burn activity and community momentum spike. Cardano brings stability and steady progress, with governance milestones positioning it for a gradual grind below $1. But Little Pepe stands out for sheer asymmetry. Its presale has already doubled in price tiers, with over $22 million raised and Stage 11 advancing quickly at $0.0020. While ADA and SHIB may deliver steady or moderate gains into late 2025, only LILPEPE realistically carries the potential for 20×, 50×, or even triple-digit multiples if listings hit in stride with its presale velocity. 

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment

Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment

PANews reported on June 27 that according to an official announcement, French listed company Crypto Blockchain Industries announced that it will implement a non-dilutive shareholder loan of up to 20
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0725+3.71%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 14:44
Share
Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) analysts believe Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading below its fair value as its price volatility falls to historic lows, narrowing the asset's risk-read more
Bitcoin
BTC$112,239.24+0.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10263+1.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 01:22
Share
The truth behind the data: the capital battle between consumer applications and infrastructure

The truth behind the data: the capital battle between consumer applications and infrastructure

The funding structure in the Web3 space has long been dominated by a common assumption: infrastructure projects deserve more capital support.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10263+1.65%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1682+8.58%
Share
PANews2025/04/10 15:35
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

The truth behind the data: the capital battle between consumer applications and infrastructure

NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon