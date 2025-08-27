Compass Point: WLFI valuation is inflated, and retail investors face high potential risks

PANews reported on August 27th that according to Decrypt, analysts at investment bank Compass Point predict that the Trump-backed World Liberty Token could hit retail investors hard after its listing. Because over 20% of the WLFI token supply is held by family members of US President Donald Trump, the token's paper value could appear very high.
