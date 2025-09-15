Conceivable Life Sciences Raises $50 Million For AI Automation And Robotic Precision In IVF

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 23:02
Moonveil
MORE$0.08545-11.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017661+1.11%
Aura Network
AURA$0.004476+0.72%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003907+5.70%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1337-7.08%

The demand for IVF is surging globally.

getty

Conceivable Life Sciences has announced a $50 million Series A round to amplify its work and efforts to bring AI driven automation and advanced robotic precision to the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) space. The round will be led by numerous prominent investors including ARTIS ventures, Stride and ACME ventures.

Currently, the IVF lifecycle is an incredibly cumbersome and manually driven workflow which depends heavily on human experience, dexterity and vision. This often leads to a certain degree of inconsistency in outcomes and variability in the experience for families undertaking this already onerous process. In fact, the propensity for error is extremely stressful; the average cost per IVF cycle in the United States can range anywhere between $12,000 to $25,00, with many people requiring more than one round for a successful outcome. Moreover, beyond just the financial costs, parents undergoing the IVF process are required to constantly monitor their health and adhere to a regimented medication schedule to ensure optimal fertility metrics. Thus, any opportunities to streamline or make the process more consistent and successful is a monumental value addition to the field.

This is where Conceivable is hoping to make a difference. Its proprietary lab platform, Aura, applies AI driven algorithms to robotic hardware in order to empower high precision engagement across the entire IVF workflow, ranging from dish preparation, sperm preparation and finding the egg to actually combining the egg with the sperm and incubation, thereafter.

The platform was used in an initial study which resulted in 18 healthy babies, and the company is currently conducting a novel study with nearly 120 more recruited participants; this study is set to complete by the end of this year. Conceivable is hoping to commercially launch the product early next year and to use the funding to further its mission in empowering families and fertility.

Dr. Alejandro Chavez-Badiola, a reproductive endocrinologist and co-founder of the company, explains poignantly that his career in fertility medicine has been extremely fulfilling; now, with Conceivable, his goal is to bring consistent outcomes and the best of modern technology to truly help patients. He also explains that the entire point of Conceivable is to help reduce some of the uncertainty and unpredictability that is normally involved in the otherwise very manual process. By using Aura, the hope is that precision will become a mainstay aspect of the procedure.

Indeed, the AI driven economy in the IVF space is certainly competitive. Nova IVF, for example, recently introduced a new AI powered embryo assessment tool. Another example in this space is SpOvum Technologies, which is pioneering a new technique for injection of sperm into an egg. As a corollary, many adjunctive solutions have become prominent in a space parallel to this: helping families navigate the IVF process through ovulation monitoring, body temperature regulation apps, and holistic fertility trackers. Even fertility wearables have become a huge sub-industry. Conceivable is trying to approach the process more holistically by touching every aspect of the workflow rather than point solutions. The goal is to provide a comprehensive platform.

Why is all of this important?

Because the demand for fertility related technology and services has never been higher. Research indicates that the global fertility market is expected to grow to nearly $87 billion by 2034; the rate of employees using fertility benefits offered by companies is expected to increase by nearly 7% by the end of the decade, and nearly 40% of large employers now offer these benefits.

Therefore, the time is ripe for disruption and innovation in this field, especially as a means to empower better patient experiences and improve societal health outcomes.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saibala/2025/09/15/conceivable-life-sciences-raises-50-million-for-ai-automation-and-robotic-precision-in-ivf/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

The update builds on the company’s earlier launch of PayPal links, a feature that lets users generate personalized, one-time payment […] The post PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/09/15 23:55
Share
Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

The post Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto inflows benefited from a weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic data last week, pushing investments to $3.3 billion. It came as US economic data elevated Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto’s role as an alternative asset class. Sponsored Sponsored US Economic Data Drives Crypto Inflows to $3.3 Billion Last Week The latest CoinShares report shows crypto inflows rose to $3.3 billion last week, a significant recovery after the $352 million outflows for the week ending September 6. The correction followed price gains across individual crypto tokens, pushing total assets under management (AuM) to $239 billion. Notably, this was the highest level since the early August all-time high of $244 billion. CoinShares’ head of research, James Butterfill, ascribes the trend reversal to weaker-than-expected US economic data last week. Among them was the CPI (Consumer Price Index), which, at 2.9% YoY, aligned with market expectations. “Digital asset investment products returned to inflows last week, totaling $3.3 billion, following weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic data,” read an excerpt in the latest report. For regions such as Germany, Friday saw the second-largest daily crypto inflows on record. Meanwhile, Bitcoin stole the show, attracting $2.4 billion in inflows. This was the largest weekly crypto inflows since July. Sponsored Sponsored Nevertheless, short-bitcoin products recorded modest outflows, bringing their AuM down to just $86 million. Ethereum Breaks 8 Days of Consecutive Outflows However, the key highlight in last week’s inflows was Ethereum, which broke a successive streak of negative outflows. It bucked the trend against the 8-day pattern to record four straight days of inflows last week. This brought their inflows to $646 million. Crypto Inflows Last Week. Source: CoinShares Report In hindsight, Ethereum had been the main cause of the weekly net outflows ending on September 6. Therefore, the change seen in crypto inflows and outflows over the past several weeks suggests capital…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.001945-2.22%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,933.74-0.55%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.216-0.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 00:04
Share
Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Polkadot has introduced a hard cap of 2.1B DOT tokens, which will reduce issuance every two years, ending indefinite annual issuance under its previous inflationary system, thereby reshaping tokenomics while aligning with long-term scarcity.
Capverse
CAP$0.15313-0.26%
Polkadot
DOT$4.138-5.20%
SCARCITY
SCARCITY$0.0753-8.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 23:33
Share

Trending News

More

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Britse beurs brengt private fondsen naar de blockchain

XRP Investors Defy the Market Trend: ProfitableMining Helps XRP Holders Earn $6,875 Daily