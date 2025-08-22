Conflux Network integrates AIOZ Network’s DePIN to Power Web3 Developers with Tooling to Build Scalable DApps

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/22 11:00
AIOZ Network, a DePIN solution offering video streaming, AI computation, and decentralized storage services, today disclosed its strategic alliance with Conflux Network, a Layer-1 protocol boosting functionality of decentralized applications and Web3 infrastructure.  With this partnership, Conflux is integrated into AIOZ’s AI-driven DePIN infrastructure to power more smart and accessible decentralized applications for the Web3 ecosystem.

Conflux is an open-source Layer-1 blockchain designed to power DApps and Web3 infrastructure, enabling people, communities, and markets to connect internationally across borders and chains. On the other hand, AIOZ Network is a DePIN platform aiming to improve efficiency and reduce costs in video streaming services, AI computation, and decentralized storage. Instead of depending on centralized servers, AIOZ uses a P2P network of nodes to drive rapid, cost-efficient, and tamper-proof solutions.

How AIOZ’s DePIN Enhances Computation

Decentralized applications are on the rise, and Conflux today formed a collaboration with AIOZ to make safe, cost-efficient, and accessible DApps across the Web3 environment. Traditional operational equipment (such as setting up cloud services and many others) has long been controlled by large companies because of their huge finances and logistical supply chains. DePIN technology gives a different, efficient, and cost-friendly approach that enables community-focused applications to experience more rapid growth and improved accessibility at much decreased costs compared to reliance on centralized infrastructure. That explains why Conflux formed a partnership with AIOZ to bring the extraordinary benefits of DePIN to millions of Web3 users globally.

Based on this alliance, Conflux leverages AIOZ’s DePIN infrastructure to power the computational resources it needs to drive its decentralized functions. It utilizes AIOZ’s GPU capacity distributed across various nodes around the world to run workloads in its network. As reported in the data, this integration provides Conflux with an efficient and affordable approach to powering decentralized applications. As a result, it provides developers in the Conflux ecosystem with responsive DePIN solutions for developing powerful DApps in Web3.

Expanding Possibilities through DePIN and Web3 Merger

The synergy between Conflux and AIOZ highlights a dedication to supporting the advancement and acceptability of DApps. By incorporating AIOZ DePIN, Conflux aims to improve the security, responsiveness, and effectiveness of AI computing within the decentralized environment. Through this approach, this integration provides Web3 developers and users with more stable and seamless digital experiences.

Based on this working relationship, Conflux is well-positioned to support the development of advanced DApps. On the other hand, the effectiveness of DePIN infrastructures driven by niche platforms (like AIOZ and others) encourages the adoption of decentralized computations across Web3 networks. Also, this coalition highlights greater fusion of Web3 and DePIN technologies. By joining forces, Conflux and AIOZ unleash new opportunities for decentralized developers and users, a commitment that continues to develop a more efficient and reliable digital environment.  

