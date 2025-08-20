Congress Moves Closer to Historic Crypto Law as Trump Signals Support

By: Coindoo
2025/08/20 15:00
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.82-1.74%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06036-4.31%

Custodia Bank CEO Caitlin Long revealed the development live on CNBC during the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, calling it a pivotal moment for the industry.

Washington’s Tone Shifts on Crypto

Long noted that Washington’s stance toward crypto has softened in recent months. Regulators at the FDIC and OCC have shown greater openness to crypto-related activities, while personnel changes inside the Federal Reserve are raising hopes of more supportive policies. The Fed, while still the final gatekeeper for banking services, has scaled back some supervisory restrictions, signaling a more balanced approach.

Stablecoins in the Spotlight

Following the recent passage of the GENIUS Act, which introduced the first federal framework for dollar-backed stablecoins, industry players are preparing for wider adoption. Custodia Bank, together with Vantage Bank, recently launched one of the first bank-backed stablecoins, a move Long believes will set compliance standards for the sector. She stressed that building regulatory trust early could create a level playing field for banks, especially smaller community lenders.

READ MORE:

Dutch Firm Targets 1% of All Bitcoin With New Treasury Company

Yet, key questions remain unresolved, including how capital requirements will be applied to banks holding stablecoins and how compliance obligations will be enforced across institutions. Clear rules, Long argued, could cut costs and expand participation from smaller banks.

Next Step: The Clarity Act

Attention now turns to the Clarity Act, which provides a broader rulebook for the crypto industry. The House has already passed its version, but the Senate is expected to amend the bill before sending it to the president’s desk. President Donald Trump has signaled his support and is expected to sign the legislation this year, creating significant momentum for mainstream crypto adoption.

For investors, the twin passage of the GENIUS Act and the Clarity Act could mark a watershed moment, unlocking institutional demand and cementing digital assets within the U.S. financial system.

﻿

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Congress Moves Closer to Historic Crypto Law as Trump Signals Support appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI token presale has now crossed the $2 million mark, with over 161 million $OZ tokens sold in Phase 4. The project is currently listed at a price of $0.005 and has been appealing to investors given the fact that it is estimated to grow to a price of $2.80. Backed by CertiK audits […] The post Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Triathon
GROW$0.0105+1.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01401-0.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1165-0.85%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:30
Share
China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

PANews reported on August 11th that some online media outlets have recently circulated information claiming that "China Rare Earth Group, Ant Group, and the People's Bank of China are jointly
SuperRare
RARE$0.05816+7.18%
FORM
FORM$3.6096-1.04%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01857-0.21%
Share
PANews2025/08/11 20:05
Share
Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Recently, Binance Web3 Wallet has created a huge wave in the Web3 wallet market with its innovative "Alpha" gameplay. Its market share has risen sharply, occupying 90% of the market, which is remarkable.
Stella
ALPHA$0.01487-8.03%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0265-0.67%
Share
PANews2025/05/12 15:35
Share

Trending News

More

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

The Stablecoin War: USDC vs Decentralized Alternatives