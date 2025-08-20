The post Core and Hex Trust Enable Bitcoin Staking Without Selling appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Core Foundation has partnered with digital asset custodian Hex Trust to integrate Core’s dual staking feature into its custody platform. This integration lets institutional clients stake both Bitcoin and CORE tokens, earning on-chain rewards securely while continuing to hold their Bitcoin. The move supports the growth of the BTCFi ecosystem by offering innovative ways to generate yield without selling assets, making Bitcoin more productive while keeping it safely in custody.
