Core & Main (CNM) Stock: Plunges 24.91% as Lowered Guidance, Rising Costs and Weak Housing Demand Trigger Sharp Decline

By: Coincentral
2025/09/10 01:20
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012+40.28%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4642+5.14%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02727-2.25%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.027136+9.10%

TLDR

  • Core & Main plunges 24.9% as outlook cut overshadows strong Q2 results
  • Stock tanks after Core & Main trims FY25 sales and EBITDA guidance
  • Q2 profits rise, but weaker outlook drives Core & Main’s stock down 25%
  • Core & Main slashes forecast, shares sink despite sales and margin gains
  • Rising costs, soft demand spark sharp Core & Main sell-off after Q2

Core & Main’s stock price dropped 24.91% in a single trading day, closing at $50.00 after a $16.59 decline.

Core & Main (CNM)

The sharp fall came immediately after the company released its second-quarter results and lowered its full-year outlook. Despite reporting increased sales and profits, management’s revised guidance sparked strong market reaction.

Full-Year Outlook Cut Drives Stock Sell-Off

Core & Main reduced its fiscal 2025 full-year guidance, citing rising expenses and weaker residential demand. The company now expects net sales between $7.6 and $7.7 billion, down from its earlier range. Management also cut adjusted EBITDA expectations to between $920 and $940 million.

The revision includes an operating cash flow forecast of $550 to $610 million for the year. This represents a modest growth rate despite Core & Main’s previous momentum. The announcement overshadowed strong quarterly results, sending shares into a steep decline.

Weaker growth in residential lot development and increased SG&A expenses prompted the updated projections. Core & Main plans targeted cost measures to offset the rising pressure on margins. But the trimmed expectations raised concerns about growth sustainability in the near term.

Q2 Results Show Strong Margins but Rising Expenses

In Q2 2025, Core & Main posted net sales of $2.093 billion, up 6.6% from the prior year’s $1.964 billion. Gross profit rose 8.1% to $560 million, improving the gross margin to 26.8%. Net income grew 11.9% to $141 million, supported by higher volumes and margin expansion.

Diluted earnings per share increased 14.8% to $0.70, driven by improved profits and share repurchases. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $266 million, up 3.5% compared to last year. However, SG&A expenses climbed 12.7% to $302 million, outpacing revenue growth.

Rising operating costs, particularly in personnel and distribution, strained profitability. Despite better pricing and sourcing strategies, these expenses reduced the operating leverage. As a result, Core & Main’s operating income rose just 4.4% to $213 million.

Solid First Half Undermined by Soft Outlook

For the six months ended August 3, 2025, net sales increased 8.1% to $4.004 billion. Gross profit rose 8.5% to $1.07 billion, maintaining a healthy margin of 26.7%. Net income reached $246 million, up 8.4% year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the period rose 3.4% to $490 million, supported by strong sales volume and improved gross margins. SG&A expenses jumped 13.3% to $595 million, again pressuring operating results. Cash flow from operations fell to $111 million, down from $126 million last year.

Despite recent acquisitions and new market entries, rising costs and soft residential demand remain key risks. The revised outlook points to slower earnings momentum in the coming quarters. Core & Main maintains long-term confidence, but short-term expectations now reflect market headwinds.

The post Core & Main (CNM) Stock: Plunges 24.91% as Lowered Guidance, Rising Costs and Weak Housing Demand Trigger Sharp Decline appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$216.61+0.08%
Capverse
CAP$0.12126-5.98%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.213904-11.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share
Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana is sitting on a critical support level following a period of muted volatility and sideways consolidation. With multiple technical confluences now in play, the market appears primed for a decisive breakout,or breakdown. The current structure suggests that price is…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04817+12.02%
BULLS
BULLS$536.38+0.31%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00644-2.27%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:25
Share
​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Immersive, first-of-its-kind OP3N WHALE NFT Exhibition showcases works presented to the public for the very first time.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004451+0.42%
Share
PANews2022/09/23 10:38
Share

Trending News

More

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

First US DOGE ETF to begin trading on Thursday — Bloomberg analyst