CoreDAO and Hex Trust Launch Bitcoin-CORE Dual Staking for Institutions

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 18:06
Core Foundation, the group behind the Bitcoin-focused Core blockchain, has teamed up with digital-asset custodian Hex Trust to launch a dual-staking service for institutional investors

Core Foundation, the group behind the Bitcoin-focused Core blockchain, has teamed up with digital-asset custodian Hex Trust to launch a dual-staking service for institutional investors. The offering allows clients to timelock Bitcoin and CORE tokens directly from their Hex Trust custody accounts while earning on-chain staking rewards.

The service targets banks, family offices and asset managers across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and North Africa, regions where Hex Trust holds regulatory licences. Institutions retain full custody of their assets within Hex Trust’s infrastructure, addressing compliance and security requirements that have been barriers to large-scale adoption of staking strategies.

Core’s network is already secured by more than 7,000 timelocked BTC and supports roughly US$500 million in total value locked. The new program lets investors stake BTC, CORE or both, with integrated calculators to project annualized returns based on network activity.

By integrating Core’s reward mechanics with a regulated custody platform, the partners aim to give institutions a pathway to generate yield from Bitcoin holdings without relying on opaque off-chain programs, potentially broadening participation in the emerging Bitcoin-based DeFi market.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/coredao-hex-trust-launch-bitcoin-core-dual-staking-institutions-0a892cb4

