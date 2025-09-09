CoreWeave launches venture capital arm focused on early-stage AI startups

PANews reported on September 9th that CoreWeave (CRWV) announced it will establish a venture capital arm focused on early-stage artificial intelligence startups. The new fund, called CoreWeave Ventures, will focus on investing in startups developing AI tools, infrastructure, or applications. The company did not disclose the investment amount, but viewed the move as an extension of its broader mission to support high-performance computing for machine learning and generative AI.

Earlier news broke that CoreWeave is acquiring Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific (CORZ) in an all-stock deal worth $9 billion. The merger, announced in July, is still subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.