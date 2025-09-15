CoreWeave signs $6.3B cloud capacity deal with NVIDIA

Key Takeaways

CoreWeave has signed a $6.3 billion cloud capacity deal with Nvidia, marking one of the largest agreements in the cloud computing infrastructure sector.

The deal deepens the partnership between the AI cloud computing provider and the chip giant.

CoreWeave has positioned itself as a specialized cloud infrastructure company focused on GPU-accelerated computing, particularly for artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads. The company has been expanding rapidly to meet growing demand for AI computing resources.

Nvidia has been securing large-scale partnerships with cloud providers as demand for its graphics processing units continues to surge amid the artificial intelligence boom across industries.