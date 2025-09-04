Corporate Bitcoin treasuries hit 1m BTC milestone, Startegy leads

Treasury firms now hold more than 5% of the Bitcoin supply, and Strategy holds more than all others combined.

Summary Bitcoin treasuries have hit 1M BTC, amounting to more than 5% of the total supply

Michael Saylor’s Strategy alone holds more than all other public firms combined

Corporate adoption of Bitcoin crossed a new milestone. On September 4, public companies held more than 1 million Bitcoin (BTC), worth $110,000 billion at current prices, according to data from BitcoinTreasuries.net.

This puts the holdings of public firms at more than 5% of Bitcoin’s supply of 19.91 million. Moreover, these companies now hold a significant share of all the Bitcoin that will ever exist, as its supply is capped at 21 million.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy is the clear leader, as it holds more than all other treasury firms combined. The holdings of the Bitcoin treasury pioneer, currently at 636,505 BTC, amount to about 3% of the total Bitcoin supply.

In distant second is Bitcoin miner MARA Holdings, with 50,639 BTC worth $5.6 billion. The company positions itself as both a miner and a treasury firm. Pure treasury firm XXI and Bitcoin Standard follow, with $4.8 billion and $3.3 billion, respectively.

U.S. companies dominate among Bitcoin treasury firms

Overall, U.S.-listed firms dominate among the biggest holders, with 12 out of the top 15 companies listed on U.S. exchanges. Significant outliers include Japanese firm Metaplanet, the first Bitcoin treasury firm in Asia, which holds 20,000 BTC. Canada-listed Hut 8 Mining Corp. holds over 10,000 BTC, while Chinese Next Technology owns about 5,833 BTC.

Interestingly, Tesla is among the biggest publicly traded Bitcoin holders, with 11,506 BTC. This is despite the fact that Tesla is not a Bitcoin treasury firm and has previously sold its holdings. Still, Bitcoin holdings added $600 million to Tesla’s earnings in the fourth quarter of 2024.