Corporate Crypto Adoption Faces A New Hurdle

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 00:35
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.213+1.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016454+3.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.011161+8.11%
SentraNet
SENT$0.000028-3.44%
Wilder World
WILD$0.3103+8.68%
Sep 12, 2025 at 14:54 // News

A development on September 11, 2025, has sent ripples through the cryptocurrency market, particularly among companies that hold digital assets on their balance sheets.


JPMorgan analysts reported that the S&P 500 has rejected the inclusion of the company formerly known as MicroStrategy in its prestigious index. This decision comes after the company, a pioneer in the corporate Bitcoin treasury model, renamed itself to “Strategy”, as
reported.  

Some implications for the entire crypto industry


This rejection is not just a minor corporate event; it carries profound implications for the entire crypto industry. The S&P 500’s decision signals that there may be a limit to how much cryptocurrency will enter investor portfolios “through the back door” by way of a company’s stock.


Michael Saylor’s company, now known as Strategy, has built a business model around acquiring and holding a massive amount of Bitcoin, which has made its stock a popular proxy for Bitcoin exposure in the traditional finance world.


The S&P 500’s refusal to include it casts doubt on the long-term sustainability and legitimacy of this model, suggesting that such companies may not be considered by major indexes. This could reduce the appeal for other companies to follow a similar strategy, especially those seeking to attract mainstream institutional investment.


The trend of corporate crypto treasuries


Despite this setback, the trend of corporate crypto treasuries is still alive and well, albeit with a focus on a broader range of assets. Several other publicly traded companies are following a similar playbook, but are targeting altcoins rather than just Bitcoin.


Companies like Eightco Holdings and CaliberCos have seen wild spikes in their stock prices after announcing plans to acquire crypto for their balance sheets. A key indicator of this trend is the recent decline in Bitcoin dominance, which measures Bitcoin’s market capitalization as a percentage of the total crypto market. This metric has fallen significantly, while the market share of Ethereum and other altcoins has been on the rise.


Some companies are making a direct play to become “ether treasuries,” aiming to acquire a substantial portion of Ethereum’s supply. This shift reflects a maturing market where companies are diversifying their crypto holdings and looking for opportunities beyond just Bitcoin.


While the S&P 500’s rejection of Strategy could cool the frenzy for Bitcoin-centric corporate treasuries, it seems to be accelerating a new phase of adoption focused on a wider variety of digital assets. The market is evolving, and companies are finding new ways to integrate crypto into their business models, even as traditional gatekeepers like the S&P 500 remain cautious.

Source: https://coinidol.com/corporate-crypto-adoption-hurdle/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

The number of 10M speed disks has increased, and Believe ecosystem has generally increased
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1487+4.94%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002715+4.78%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004652+2.01%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 09:58
Share
Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.925+1.91%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002715+4.78%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:40
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.37463+14.94%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10649+18.98%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2101+2.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet