Corporate Treasuries Hold $17.6 Billion in Ethereum Led by BitMine; Peter Thiel Boosts Stakes as ETH Price Rises 20%

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 01:57
Moonveil
MORE$0.10223+2.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022687+3.89%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1281+9.02%
IO
IO$0.662+7.46%
FUND
FUND$0.02282-7.23%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004368+1.98%
Ethereum
ETH$4,835.63+13.90%

Corporate treasuries have collectively accumulated over 4.1 million Ethereum (ETH), valued at approximately $17.6 billion, representing about 3.4% of the total supply. BitMine leads this institutional holding with 1.5 million ETH, followed by SharpLink Gaming with 741,000 ETH. This trend indicates a growing institutional embrace of Ethereum, with entities shifting focus from Bitcoin to Ether as a programmable store of value. Notably, billionaire investor Peter Thiel has increased his exposure to Ethereum through his Founders Fund, acquiring significant stakes in Ethereum-related firms such as ETHZilla and BitMine Immersion. ETHZilla’s market capitalization surged from $18 million in July to $741 million, while BitMine Immersion is now valued at $8.3 billion following recent fundraising efforts. Ethereum’s price has risen about 20% this month, outperforming Bitcoin in 2025, and is increasingly viewed as a potential backbone for Wall Street’s financial infrastructure.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/corporate-treasuries-hold-17-6-billion-ethereum-led-bitmine-peter-thiel-boosts-7725643d

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Musk's X will be built into a "super application" that will include investment, trading and other functions

Musk's X will be built into a "super application" that will include investment, trading and other functions

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a report by the Financial Times, Musk's X will be built into a "super application" that will include functions such as investment
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0714-1.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:20
Share
Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Fed chair's dovish pivot sends crypto markets flying, with Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin leading the altcoin rally.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006325+9.67%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 03:29
Share
Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Ripple and Japan’s financial giant SBI Holdings will launch the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin in Japan by early 2026, tapping into the country’s newly updated digital asset regulations.  As per the official announcement, the rollout will take place through SBI VC Trade, the group’s licensed crypto exchange, with the goal of improving the reliability and convenience of stablecoin use in Japan. Japan’s stablecoin framework, established under amendments to the Payment Services Act effective June 2023, requires that only licensed entities can issue or distribute fiat-backed stablecoins. This regulatory structure aims to ensure compliance, bank-grade oversight, and transparency in theContinue reading on DailyCoin.
VinuChain
VC$0.00399-2.44%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0714-1.24%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04306+10.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 03:20
Share

Trending News

More

Musk's X will be built into a "super application" that will include investment, trading and other functions

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702

BlockchainFX Price Predictions: Can This Top Crypto Presale Hit $1 in the Next Bull Run?