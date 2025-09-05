Corporates Say Bitcoin Again! So Which Companies Bought the Most BTC? Here’s the Surprising Data…

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 00:51
RealLink
REAL$0.05934-2.40%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,918.77-1.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09763-2.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017388-2.88%
Sign
SIGN$0.07087-2.53%
SphereX
HERE$0.000249+13.18%

As Bitcoin continues to solidify its position as a store of value around the world, its institutional adoption is increasing daily.

Bitcoin financial services firm River announced that its corporate clients are reinvesting an average of 22% of their profits into Bitcoin, a sign that Bitcoin adoption is increasing.

The report, published by River research analyst Sam Baker, noted that River’s institutional clients reinvested an average of 22% of their profits into Bitcoin, with the participation of real estate firms being particularly notable.

The report estimates that these firms purchased 84,000 BTC this year.

Among River’s clients, real estate firms were the largest adopters, allocating an average of 15% of their profits to BTC purchases, while companies in the hotel, finance, and software sectors allocated between 8% and 10%.

“In real estate companies, about 15 percent of clients reinvest some of their profits into Bitcoin.

Finance, software and hotel sectors also allocate a share of 8-10%.

Interestingly, Bitcoin reinvestment cases are also emerging in various sectors, such as gyms, painting and roofing contractors, and religious nonprofits, in addition to the traditional finance and IT sector.

River recently noted in its report that over 40% of businesses invest between 1% and 10% in Bitcoin, while only 10% allocate more than half of their net income to BTC.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/corporates-say-bitcoin-again-so-which-companies-bought-the-most-btc-heres-the-surprising-data/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

PANews reported on June 19 that the GoPlus Chinese community issued a security alert that the old version of the decentralized financial network Bankroll contract was under attack. The vulnerability
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.103-38.79%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:59
Share
Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Chainalysis’s head of national security intelligence told Cointelegraph the curfew is likely an attempt to prevent people from transferring capital out of the country.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01771-5.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:27
Share
5 Explosive Tokens Driving the Frenzy – Why MoonBull is the Best Upcoming Crypto in 2025?

5 Explosive Tokens Driving the Frenzy – Why MoonBull is the Best Upcoming Crypto in 2025?

MoonBull leads 2025’s best upcoming cryptos with its whitelist, staking rewards, and meme power, while Popcat, Degen, Dogs, and Andy add viral momentum.
Andy
ANDY$0.0002-11.89%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001255-5.42%
Degen
DEGEN$0.003035-5.48%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 01:15
Share

Trending News

More

GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

5 Explosive Tokens Driving the Frenzy – Why MoonBull is the Best Upcoming Crypto in 2025?

Inflation data sinks Bitcoin, making Trump’s massive rate cuts less likely

Retail investors cut back on Nvidia purchases, with daily buys dropping from $444M to $75M