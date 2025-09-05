Corporates Say Bitcoin Again! So Which Companies Bought the Most BTC? Here’s the Surprising Data…

As Bitcoin continues to solidify its position as a store of value around the world, its institutional adoption is increasing daily.

Bitcoin financial services firm River announced that its corporate clients are reinvesting an average of 22% of their profits into Bitcoin, a sign that Bitcoin adoption is increasing.

The report, published by River research analyst Sam Baker, noted that River’s institutional clients reinvested an average of 22% of their profits into Bitcoin, with the participation of real estate firms being particularly notable.

The report estimates that these firms purchased 84,000 BTC this year.

Among River’s clients, real estate firms were the largest adopters, allocating an average of 15% of their profits to BTC purchases, while companies in the hotel, finance, and software sectors allocated between 8% and 10%.

“In real estate companies, about 15 percent of clients reinvest some of their profits into Bitcoin.

Finance, software and hotel sectors also allocate a share of 8-10%.

Interestingly, Bitcoin reinvestment cases are also emerging in various sectors, such as gyms, painting and roofing contractors, and religious nonprofits, in addition to the traditional finance and IT sector.

River recently noted in its report that over 40% of businesses invest between 1% and 10% in Bitcoin, while only 10% allocate more than half of their net income to BTC.

*This is not investment advice.

