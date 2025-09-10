COTI (Currency Of The Internet) For Fast, Secure, And Low-Cost Transactions

COTI (Currency Of The Internet) is a cryptocurrency project that focuses on creating a digital payment platform designed to enable fast, secure, and low-cost transactions for both individuals and merchants.
COTI aims to combine the best features of traditional payment systems with the benefits of blockchain technology.
It utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) structure called the Trustchain, which is designed to achieve high scalability and throughput for transactions. This allows COTI to process a large number of transactions quickly and with low fees.
DAG-based consensus
COTI employs its own consensus mechanism called “Proof of Trust” (PoT), which combines aspects of Proof of Work (PoW) and Proof of Stake (PoS) to validate transactions. Participants are rated based on their trustworthiness and transaction history.
COTI’s technology includes mechanisms to reduce the volatility of its native token, COTI, making it more suitable for everyday transactions and payments.
COTI token has several use cases within the platform, including paying for transaction fees, participating in network consensus, accessing platform services, and potentially as a medium of exchange.
An active community and ongoing development efforts contribute to the growth and success of the COTI ecosystem.
Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.
Source: https://coinidol.com/coti-currency-of-the-internet-token/