Could Apple Break Tradition and Build a Multi-Billion Dollar Ripple’s XRP Reserve ⋆ ZyCrypto

Apple Inc. (market cap $3.55 trillion) has never reported holding cryptocurrencies. On Sept. 9, 2025, a crypto influencer on X (formerly Twitter) with about 45,000 followers (@Cobb_XRPL) tweeted about “strong rumors” that Apple would announce a large crypto purchase – and specifically XRP.

This claim, echoing an unverified $1.5 billion buy rumor, came without any official source. In context, Apple had roughly $55.4 billion cash on hand as of June 2025, so a $1–2 billion crypto purchase would be a tiny fraction of its funds.

The sudden XRP news drew immediate skepticism. Crypto media quickly labeled the story “far-fetched,” noting even the original tweeter “mocked these rumors” later. To date, Apple has neither confirmed nor hinted at any cryptocurrency investment.

Notably, Cobb himself later dismissed the rumor, calling it like “ghosts” that vanish. Aside from the tweet, no documents or news wires have reported any Apple–XRP deal.

Apple’s Crypto App Policy History

Apple’s past actions on crypto have been cautious. Until 2023, the App Store forbade in-app purchases of any cryptocurrencies.

In July 2023, Apple quietly lifted that ban, allowing apps to process Bitcoin, NFTs, and other crypto payments directly. A year later (May 2025), Apple updated its App Store review guidelines after a court ruling, letting apps include external links for NFT and crypto purchases.

However, Apple still prohibits ICOs, token giveaways, mining, and similar crypto features in apps. Overall, Apple “has shown little to no interest in the cryptocurrency industry to date,” as one analysis noted. In other words, Apple’s concrete crypto moves so far have been limited to easing app restrictions – not buying blockchain tokens.

By contrast, many public companies have begun holding crypto – but almost always Bitcoin or Ether, not XRP. Over 180 corporations (led by MicroStrategy, Japan’s Metaplanet, etc.) now treat Bitcoin as a treasury asset.

Corporate and sovereign buying has removed roughly 18% of Bitcoin’s supply from trading, turning it into a strategic reserve against currency devaluation.

In the Ethereum market, corporate treasuries are also growing. For example, BitMine Immersion (NYSE: BMNR) reported holding 1,523,373 ETH (about $6.6 billion) as of Aug. 17, 2025.

SharpLink Gaming and others regularly disclose multi-million ETH purchases. Even Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) holds 136,782 ETH ($339 million) as “crypto assets held for investment” on its books.

In aggregate, firms have deployed billions of dollars into BTC and ETH reserves, often staking those tokens for yield. By comparison, the XRP market capitalization ($36 billion today) is much smaller, and far fewer companies publicly hold XRP.

Some smaller firms have begun allocating XRP, but on a tiny scale. A recent report noted seven public companies announcing XRP treasury plans – e.g. Trident Digital aimed to raise $500 million in XRP and Webus International set a $300 million cap.

In total, those XRP commitments approached about $1 billion, mainly for niche use cases. Even that level is modest next to major crypto hoards.

Crucially, none of the companies known for massive crypto treasuries (MicroStrategy, Tesla, etc.) have disclosed any XRP holdings. In the corporate finance world, analysts say Bitcoin or Ethereum are overwhelmingly preferred as “digital asset reserves”.

XRP Community and Expert Reaction

Within the crypto community, the Apple–XRP rumor was met with sarcasm. Others warned investors that unsolicited tips on social media are often scams.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has stressed, “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is” in the context of crypto fraud.”

To date, neither Apple nor Ripple has commented on any Apple-XRP deal. All official communications from Apple regarding crypto have pertained solely to App Store policies, not asset purchases.

Factually, Apple has no public history of buying digital currencies. Its corporate filings and earnings calls never mention crypto. Industry analysts note Apple “is not known for making bold, speculative, and unpredictable moves,” especially into volatile assets.

If Apple were to form a crypto reserve, many believe it would likely choose Bitcoin or Ether due to their liquidity and industry support.