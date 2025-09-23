TLDR Deutsche Bank predicts Bitcoin could be adopted alongside gold by central banks by 2030. The bank highlights Bitcoin’s resilience and its growing role in institutional adoption as a macro hedge. Gold continues to experience strong demand while Bitcoin approaches its all-time high price of $124,000. Deutsche Bank observes Bitcoin is already being used as [...] The post Could Bitcoin Join Gold on Central Bank Balance Sheets by 2030? appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR Deutsche Bank predicts Bitcoin could be adopted alongside gold by central banks by 2030. The bank highlights Bitcoin’s resilience and its growing role in institutional adoption as a macro hedge. Gold continues to experience strong demand while Bitcoin approaches its all-time high price of $124,000. Deutsche Bank observes Bitcoin is already being used as [...] The post Could Bitcoin Join Gold on Central Bank Balance Sheets by 2030? appeared first on Blockonomi.

Could Bitcoin Join Gold on Central Bank Balance Sheets by 2030?

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/23 02:25
TLDR

  • Deutsche Bank predicts Bitcoin could be adopted alongside gold by central banks by 2030.
  • The bank highlights Bitcoin’s resilience and its growing role in institutional adoption as a macro hedge.
  • Gold continues to experience strong demand while Bitcoin approaches its all-time high price of $124,000.
  • Deutsche Bank observes Bitcoin is already being used as a reserve asset by companies like MicroStrategy and Tesla.
  • Discussions about creating a Bitcoin Reserve have gained momentum, with influential figures pushing for the BITCOIN ACT.

Deutsche Bank predicts that central banks may adopt Bitcoin alongside gold by 2030. The bank suggests that both assets could coexist on balance sheets due to their unique qualities. Bitcoin adoption is gaining momentum, and factors like high inflation and geopolitical instability are accelerating this trend.

Bitcoin and Gold Could Coexist

Deutsche Bank’s research shows that Bitcoin and gold could both hold significant roles in central bank reserves by 2030. The bank analyzed both assets based on volatility, liquidity, strategic value, and trust. As gold continues to experience strong demand, Bitcoin’s price resilience highlights its growing appeal to institutional investors.

The bank noted that gold’s demand remains strong, with its price reaching all-time highs recently. At the same time, Bitcoin has demonstrated “remarkable resilience,” staying near its all-time high of $124,000. This resilience underscores Bitcoin’s growing institutional adoption and emerging role as a hedge against macroeconomic risks.

Deutsche Bank also observed that Bitcoin is already referred to as “Digital Gold.” Leading companies, including MicroStrategy, Tesla, and Metaplanet, hold Bitcoin as a reserve asset. The increasing institutional adoption of Bitcoin signals its potential as an alternative to traditional reserve assets like gold.

Bitcoin Reserve Plans Gaining Traction

The idea of a Bitcoin Reserve is gaining support, with influential figures pushing for its creation. Deutsche Bank pointed to U.S. President Trump’s decision to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. This move has reignited discussions on central banks holding Bitcoin as a reserve asset, much like gold.

According to the report, discussions about a Bitcoin Reserve have been underway since last summer. Industry leaders, including Michael Saylor, have met to advance the Bitcoin Reserve bill, known as the BITCOIN ACT. These discussions aim to shape a future where Bitcoin plays a more significant role in global reserves.

Deutsche Bank highlighted that the rise of Bitcoin as a reserve asset could help central banks diversify their holdings. The bank believes that a national Bitcoin Reserve could signal confidence in Bitcoin’s future. This shift could set international financial standards, similar to how gold reserves function today.

Despite Bitcoin’s growing appeal, Deutsche Bank acknowledged that Bitcoin still faces challenges. Trust and transparency remain key issues for Bitcoin, which currently lacks these attributes compared to traditional reserve assets like gold. However, the bank believes that increased regulation will address these concerns and boost Bitcoin adoption.

Bitcoin’s role as a reserve asset is still developing. The bank emphasized that the cryptocurrency’s price resilience and institutional adoption point to a promising future. However, its full integration into central bank reserves will require overcoming regulatory and trust hurdles.

