Could Coinbase’s Crypto Super App Revolutionize Your Finances? Here’s What You Need to Know!

By: Coinstats
2025/09/20 23:21
  • Coinbase CEO unveils plans to replace banks with crypto services
  • GENIUS Act could provide clarity for Coinbase crypto financial app
  • Coinbase super app aims for lower fees and Bitcoin rewards

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has unveiled his vision to transform the platform into a comprehensive crypto “super app,” aiming to replace traditional banks. In a recent interview with Fox Business, Armstrong explained that the company plans to offer a full range of financial services, including payments, credit cards, and rewards—all powered by cryptocurrency.


Brian Armstrong is convinced that crypto will serve as the backbone of this financial revolution, allowing Coinbase to become the primary financial platform for users. He criticized traditional banking for its high transaction fees, pointing out the illogical nature of paying 2-3% fees every time a credit card is used. Armstrong believes such charges are unnecessary, especially given how easily digital data flows online.


Also Read: XRP Ledger Prepares for Multi-Purpose Tokens Activation Amid Strong Ecosystem Growth


Coinbase’s long-term goal includes offering services that directly compete with traditional banks. One example is a credit card offering up to 4% Bitcoin rewards, designed to provide a superior financial experience with better rewards and lower fees. Armstrong sees this as a way to establish Coinbase as a competitor to banks while improving the financial ecosystem.


Coinbase’s Efforts to Redefine Financial Services and Embrace DeFi

This vision coincides with evolving regulatory clarity in the U.S. Armstrong pointed to the recent passing of the GENIUS Act and the ongoing efforts in market structure legislation as pivotal developments. These regulations will help level the playing field for crypto companies. While Coinbase has already partnered with major banks like JPMorgan and PNC, Armstrong stressed the importance of fair competition between crypto firms and traditional financial institutions.


In addition to regulatory clarity, Coinbase is integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) tools into its platform. This feature allows users to lend USDC directly and earn up to 10.8% yields, without needing third-party DeFi platforms. Despite criticism about yield-bearing stablecoins, Coinbase maintains that they are a modern, more efficient alternative to outdated banking practices.


The GENIUS Act: A Key Factor in Coinbase’s Vision

The passing of the GENIUS Act by the U.S. Treasury Department could significantly impact Coinbase’s strategy. This new legislation, which focuses on regulating stablecoins, aims to stimulate growth while addressing risks like illicit activities. The Treasury is gathering public feedback until October 20, which will help shape the final proposal. This clarity will allow Coinbase to move forward with confidence, continuing its mission to redefine the financial system through crypto.


Also Read: Anchorage Digital Seeks Federal Reserve Master Account to Access Core Payment Rails


The post Could Coinbase's Crypto Super App Revolutionize Your Finances? Here's What You Need to Know! appeared first on 36Crypto.

