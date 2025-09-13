Could Hedera Still See a Big Rally? Analyst Reveals 3 Bold Price Scenarios for HBAR

In September Hedera price has seen some upward move, but what if that is just the beginning? Despite the market’s constant swings, some analysts, Lee the Captain, believe HBAR could still see massive upside. He thinks if a true altcoin season kicks in, Hedera could shock the market with a move few are expecting. Crypto

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.