Could This Be 2025’s Best Presale?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 02:23
Hyperlane
HYPER$0,31159+3,74%
READY
READY$0,01347-3,44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,01741-3,57%
Sign
SIGN$0,076+1,71%
Wink
LIKE$0,010132+0,34%

















































As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will.

Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team.

While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement.

Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan.

Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers.

During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree


Source: https://bitcoinist.com/buy-hyper-bitcoin-looking-for-best-presales-in-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Daily: Google’s stablecoin payments for AI agents, Bitwise’s ‘spectacular’ end-of-year rally call, CleanCore’s 100M DOGE buy, and more

The Daily: Google’s stablecoin payments for AI agents, Bitwise’s ‘spectacular’ end-of-year rally call, CleanCore’s 100M DOGE buy, and more

The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, The Daily, which comes out on weekday afternoons.
Moonveil
MORE$0,08904+4,00%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1382+2,14%
DOGE
DOGE$0,26844+1,73%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 01:36
Share
United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report

United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report

The post United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The United States and the United Kingdom are exploring ways to cooperate on digital asset regulations and adoption. According to people familiar with the matter, who spoke to the Financial Times, the United Kingdom is seeking to close its crypto regulatory gap with the United States to foster mainstream adoption of digital assets. Furthermore, the …
Sidekick
K$0,1578-6,79%
Union
U$0,016395-18,37%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,02081+3,07%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/17 02:02
Share
BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging

BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging

Volgens Tom Lee, voorzitter van BitMine en een bekende naam in de crypto wereld, kan een eventuele renteverlaging door de Amerikaanse centrale bank een flinke impuls geven aan onder andere Bitcoin en Ethereum. In een gesprek op CNBC voorspelt Lee dat er dan een krachtige koersbeweging aankomt binnen nu en... Het bericht BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Bitcoin
BTC$116 843,95+1,36%
TOMCoin
TOM$0,000289+2,48%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1,56+0,45%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 01:39
Share

Trending News

More

The Daily: Google’s stablecoin payments for AI agents, Bitwise’s ‘spectacular’ end-of-year rally call, CleanCore’s 100M DOGE buy, and more

United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report

BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging

Trump Sues New York Times Over $TRUMP Meme Coin – What’s at Stake?

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025