Countdown To Fed: Rate Decision Could Trigger Bitcoin Breakout

By: NewsBTC
2025/09/12 01:00
Bitcoin
The US Federal Reserve prepares to announce its latest decision on interest rates. This highly anticipated event has the potential to act as a powerful catalyst for the Bitcoin market, with many analysts and investors speculating that a rate cut could trigger a significant breakout.

How A Rate Cut Could Unleash The Next Bitcoin Bull Run

The global financial community is entering a crucial week. According to a post on X by crypto commentator Thomas Lauder, in 7 days, the US Federal Reserve will decide whether to cut dollar interest rates, a move that could have far-reaching effects on both traditional finance and crypto markets. 

This rate cut could give a strong boost to the price of Bitcoin and other financial assets. Lauder explains that a Federal Reserve interest rate cut would have a direct impact on financial markets by lowering the cost of borrowing and injecting liquidity into the market, a dynamic that has historically benefited Bitcoin and other risk assets.

The market’s anticipation is high, as evidenced by predictions on Polymarket, where 83% of bettors are forecasting a 25 basis point cut, and another 14% are betting on an even larger reduction. In the meantime, the market operators are positioning themselves ahead of the news. As a result, Lauder predicts that Bitcoin will experience days of high volatility leading up to the announcement.

Why Companies Are Accumulating Bitcoin Relentlessly

While the other analyst believes that the coming days will likely see high volatility for BTC as the Fed announces the interest rate cut, notable institutional accumulation is still ongoing. MikeWMunz has explained why certain companies are accumulating Bitcoin at a feverish pace even as their share prices stall. These companies are not weak in lettuce hands, and they are capable of delaying the dopamine hits for when it’s appropriate.

However, many of these companies are set to be included in the largest indexes, ensuring they receive steady passive flows as Bitcoin executes its next parabolic move upward. MikeWMunz describes this as a lightning in a bottle, which is a perfect moment of strategy, market mechanics, and timing.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the shortsighted views and lack of vision of many investors prevent them from understanding this inevitable outcome. The groundwork and foundation for a new financial era is being built right now, and the lack of patience and inability to see this bigger picture is what holds back many investors from realizing the full potential of this shift. “This does not apply to the leaders of these companies, who are pioneering the ships in their respective markets,” he mentioned.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
