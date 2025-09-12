CPI da Íris Extends Investigation, Worldcoin in São Paulo.

The CPI da Íris postponed its deadline in the city of São Paulo, putting even more pressure on Worldcoin because of the iris scan data application.

São Paulo, The Iris Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI da Iris) officially extended its inquiry by 120 days. The extension will further investigate Tools for Humanity, the firm responsible for the project Worldcoin.

It dwells upon the habit of the company to scan the iris of residents as a way of receiving financial rewards.

An important discovery was made by councilwoman Janaina Paschoal, the chair of CPI: “One of the main findings was that the company confessed that its activity in Sao Paulo was not a humanitarian project, but a product development one.

This is a milestone in this confession. It reveals the motives of biometric data collection, which could not be understood before.

Important issues were highlighted by data privacy experts in recent hearings. Bruno Ricardo Bioni, the director of the Data Privacy Brazil Research Association, came out with a lack of transparency. Most participants did not know the actual procedure of the iris scanning.

Legally, Lucas Marcon, a lawyer with the Consumer Defense Institute (Idec) was on the panel. He cited that Brazilian data protection laws (LGPD) prohibit the collection of biometric data without a specific consent. The provision of virtual money to scan the iris makes life difficult in terms of ethics and law.



Pressure on Worldcoin’s Data Handling Practices

Worldcoin, with its World ID system, attempted to create a rewarding biometric-based identity network that paid out digital tokens to users.

The commission also demands more information by way of official documents. This move followed fears that the company might leak sensitive biometric information and treat the data opaquely.

São Paulo officials thoroughly trace the operations of the company in its home city and in more than 20 countries around the world.

Janaina Paschoal said that oversight has increased in significance. The recent measures of the CPI explain why the private tech companies should be responsible in their use of biometric data.

Stakeholders highlight the importance of municipal and federal laws in the protection of data of citizens.

Worldcoin’s iris scanning was already prohibited by the Brazilian National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) based on financial compensation, supporting the fact that the consent of people should be complete and not subject to pressure.



Keeps an Eye on Emerging Privacy Battles

With Brazil further restricting access to biometric data, Worldcoin confronts an increasing number of legal and regulatory challenges.

The story highlights the issues on a global scale regarding the digital identity projects that depend on biometric data.

The operations of the São Paulo CPI are not exempt by the international scrutiny Worldcoin continues to face in Europe and other parts of the world, where privacy activists insist on adherence to the standards of data protection.

The developing fight against iris scans in Brazil is an indication of a shift in blockchain identity initiatives.

Authoritative records by the City Council of Salvador confirm the proactive involvement of the CPI to require transparency and accountability of the Tools for Humanity.