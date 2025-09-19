Cracker Barrel Must Inspire More Confidence After Rebrand Fail

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 06:47
1
1$0.014695+1,369.50%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198445-0.20%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1019+5.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08816+1.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017452+1.61%

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: A Cracker Barrel sign featuring the old logo is seen outside of a restaurant on August 21, 2025 in Homestead, Florida. The restaurant unveiled a new logo earlier this week as part of a larger brand refresh. The new logo removes the image of a man sitting next to a barrel and the phrase “old country store”. Now the logo will feature the words “Cracker Barrel” against a yellow background. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Cracker Barrel should have left well enough alone. In the first earnings call after its catastrophic rebrand, which triggered an immediate customer backlash and forced a sheepish reversal, the company reported a 5.4% increase in comparable store restaurant sales and a 4.4% revenue gain in fourth quarter 2025, adjusting for the 53rd week in 2024.

In more positive news, it ended the year up 2.2%, hitting the high end of guidance at $3.5 billion and bettered its adjusted EBITDA target at $224.3 million, up 9%, adjusting for the extra week.

The problem is that these positive results came before, not after it shocked customers with the rebrand news. Cracker Barrel’s fiscal year ended August 1. The “All the More” rebrand featuring a new logo and plans to remodel its chain of 660 stores was announced on August 19. In a week, it reversed course on the logo change, then on September 9, it cancelled plans for the remodel.

Self-Inflicted Damage

Now it is left to pick up the pieces. Foot traffic declined 8% after the mid-August announcement and management is expecting year-end foot traffic to be off between -4% and -7%, assuming sequential quarterly improvements after investing an additional $16 million in advertising and marketing. It’s guiding on total revenue in the $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion range and adjusted EBITDA to drop to levels between $150 million and $190 million.

CEO Julie Masino delivered a few bits of good news. It’s signed up 400,000 new loyalty members since the beginning of August, including 300,000 after the rebrand bruhaha erupted. It now boasts over 9 million members who account for about 35% of sales. It will also continue with menu updates and revive old favorites, like Uncle Hershel’s breakfast and freshly-made biscuits. But a 4% to 5% price increase is baked into plans, after raising prices 4% last year, all of which may continue to discourage loyal customers.

While Masino reassured investors – “Many elements of our plan are working well and delivering results,” she said in a statement – investors aren’t buying it.

The day before the rebrand announcement, shares were trading at $60 per share and have fallen by nearly 18% since then to close at $49.55 yesterday before the earnings release. After hours trading took another 9% off stock prices, according to MarketWatch.

Listening Fails

During the earnings call, Masino stressed that the rebrand changes were made after conducting “extensive research” to inform the strategic plan. Then she excused the rebranding mistake because the research couldn’t capture “how much our guests see themselves and their own story in the Cracker Barrel experience, which is what’s led to such a strong response to these changes.”

Obviously, the planning team conducted the wrong research or ignored the results delivered. And since they made such a mess of it before, it doesn’t inspire confidence in the new “listening” efforts the company is putting in place.

It is launching a “Front Porch Feedback” program where loyalty reward members will be given the opportunity to provide comments about their most recent visit. “We will be listening to and actioning initiatives based on their valuable input,” she said, as she emphasized the company will be “leaning into Cracker Barrel’s heritage, listening to, and deepening the connection with our guests.”

However, it is an affront to claim you’ve listened and are going to listen to customers after failing to listen to them in the first place. “We thank our guests for sharing their voices and love for the brand and telling us when we’ve misstepped. We’ve listened carefully,” she said.

More Nostalgia, Please

In the rebranding debacle and the poor judgment that led up to it, the company decided that to attract new customers, a complete top-down brand overhaul was required.

“The choices people have, their expectations around food and experience, the way they travel, and their technology have all changed dramatically over the last decade, and the company had not kept pace,” Masino stated.

All of which is true, as the cultural strategy consultancy Collage Group’s research shows. Over 90% of consumers report they are challenged by greater complexity, fragmentation and polarization in the world today. But Cracker Barrel read the tea leaves wrong.

Because of all the changes consumers are facing, they are “actively seeking stability and trust from the brands they engage with,” Collage’s vice president Victor Paredes observed, noting that quick-service restaurant and fast-dining customers are open-minded and looking for innovation.

However, he cautions that QSR brands must find the right balance between innovation and “safeguarding the comfort that loyal customers treasure.” And he reports that GenZ customers – ostensibly the new customers Cracker Barrel hoped to attract with the rebrand – place a higher value on comfort quotient.

“GenZ, in particular, shows us that trendy and traditional can coexist when brands strike the right balance,” he shared.

Leaning into Cracker Barrel’s nostalgic comfort, rather than abandoning it, is the right recipe to bring in a whole new generation of customers. Sadly, Cracker Barrel’s leadership only discovered that after the fact.

Ask For Forgiveness

In Cracker Barrel’s rebrand misstep, it followed the popular trope, “It’s better to ask for forgiveness than permission.” While in this case it would have been better to have asked for permission first, Americans, as a general rule, are a forgiving bunch.

Stephen Hahn, chief reputation and strategy officer at RepTrak, the reputation management firm, believes Cracker Barrel will recover eventually.

“Cracker Barrel will likely bounce back and fully recover its reputational equity – even enhance it with consumers,” the audience it tracks in its RepTrak Compass survey. “An opportunity exists for Cracker Barrel to amplify perceptions of food quality, value for money, hospitality and comfort as a way to make the ‘old world’ seem relevant for today,” he observed.

However, after getting so much wrong, does the leadership team have the insight and empathy to get the next steps right? Psychologist, executive coach and organizational consultant, Brion Carroll, Ph.D., has doubts.

“True leaders don’t just react to problems, they anticipate them. This CEO and senior team failed to analyze, failed to predict and failed to lead,” he wrote in a no-holds-barred LinkedIn article.

Asking for forgiveness is only the first step. Cracker Barrel’s leadership must earn back trust among all brand stakeholders – customers, employees and investors. Only then can they get Cracker Barrel on the road to recovery.

See Also:

ForbesCracker Barrel’s Logo Debacle Proves It Can’t Ditch Its Nostalgic AppealBy Pamela N. Danziger

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/pamdanziger/2025/09/18/cracker-barrel-must-inspire-more-confidence-after-rebrand-fail/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has applauded the SEC's approval of Grayscale's Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) conversion into an ETF. For context, this Grayscale fund holds ADA, along with other high-caliber crypto assets such as XRP, Ethereum, Solana, and Bitcoin.Visit Website
Capverse
CAP$0.15736+0.38%
XRP
XRP$3.0775-0.51%
FUND
FUND$0.01851+5.77%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/19 00:16
Share
CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13

CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13, offering flexible contracts and expanding crypto risk management tools. CME Group has announced it will launch options on Solana (SOL) and XRP futures on October 13, 2025. However, this launch still depends on final regulatory approval. The new products will offer standard and micro-sized […] The post CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Solana
SOL$247.35+0.27%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000793-2.69%
XRP
XRP$3.0775-0.51%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 15:00
Share
Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP

Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP

Versan Aljarrah, co-founder of Black Swan Capitalist, believes an XRP supply shock is only a matter of time. In a recent podcast, he warned retail investors not to sell their holdings.Visit Website
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3364+9.39%
XRP
XRP$3.0775-0.51%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001047+2.24%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 23:38
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13

Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP

Coinbase ‘1k Shib Index’ Spurs Talk of Shiba Inu ETF Arrival

Solana Dominates Crypto Token Launches, 85,000,000 Assets Registered