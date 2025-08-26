Cracker Barrel responds to backlash over new logo and rebranding

The new Cracker Barrel logo is seen on a menu inside the restaurant on Aug. 21, 2025 in Pembroke Pines, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store on Monday issued a statement responding to the widespread backlash it faced last week over its rebranding and new logo.
“If the last few days have shown us anything, it’s how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel. We’re truly grateful for your heartfelt voices,” the company wrote. “You’ve also shown us that we could’ve done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be.”
The new logo removes the image of the restaurant’s “Uncle Herschel” character leaning against a barrel that was prominently featured in the original, leaving behind just the words “Cracker Barrel” against the outline of a yellow barrel. The phrase “old country store” has also been removed.
The colors, which the company said were inspired by the restaurant’s eggs and biscuits, stayed close to the original.
Cracker Barrel’s old and new logo.
Courtesy: Cracker Barrel
Users on social media were quick to criticize the new logo, describing it as “generic,” “soulless” and “bland.”
Some conservatives also slammed the new logo, saying it took away the classic, American feel that has been so central to Cracker Barrel over the years.
Shares of Cracker Barrel fell 7% on Thursday as criticism mounted.
Cracker Barrel said Monday that while the rebranding has been making headlines, its focus remains “in the kitchen and on your plate.”
In the statement, Cracker Barrel said that Uncle Herschel will still be featured on the menu, as well as on road signs and in the country store.
“He’s not going anywhere — he’s family,” the statement read.
The company also addressed criticism about décor changes that have been put in place at some Cracker Barrel locations throughout the country, saying that its stores will still feature “rocking chairs on the porch, a warm fire in the hearth, peg games on the table, unique treasures in our gift shop, and vintage Americana with antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee.”
The restaurant chain reiterated to customers that its values haven’t changed.
“We know we won’t always get everything right the first time, but we’ll keep testing, learning, and listening to our guests and employees,” the restaurant said. “At the end of the day, our promise is simple: you’ll always find comfort, community, and country hospitality here at Cracker Barrel. Uncle Herschel wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.”
Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/08/25/cracker-barrel-cbrl-backlash-logo-rebranding.html