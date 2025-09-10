Cracker Barrel suspends restaurant remodels after logo controversy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 01:52
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.635+0.80%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197354-1.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.101+1.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016124-8.76%
SphereX
HERE$0.000255+30.76%

The Cracker Barrel logo is seen on a billboard outside of one of its restaurants.

Paul Weaver | Lightrocket | Getty Images

The Old Country Store look is back.

Cracker Barrel announced Tuesday it was suspending all restaurant remodels, the latest chapter in the controversy over its rebranding that reached as far as the Oval Office.

The restaurant chain first ignited a firestorm when it announced its new logo in late August, which disposed of its “Uncle Herschel” character and got rid of the words “Old Country Store” for a sleeker look. That change faced widespread backlash on social media, including from President Donald Trump, who posted on Truth Social that it was “a mistake.”

Along with the logo rebrand, the company had also been planning to update the look of its restaurants. The chain said it had tested its more modern layout in only four out of 660 locations, but that customer feedback has prompted it to halt the process completely.

“We heard clearly that the modern remodel design does not reflect what you love about Cracker Barrel,” the company said in a statement. “The vintage Americana you love will always be here — the rocking chairs on the porch, our fireplaces and peg games, unique treasures in our gift shop and antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee.”

Cracker Barrel is among a slew of companies that have recently faced pushback from customers for reforms ranging from name changes to logo redesigns.

A week after it unveiled its new logo, Cracker Barrel announced it was returning to the old version, sending its shares up over 8% in one day.

The restaurant chain’s rebranding effort traces back to its “strategic transformation plan” unveiled in 2024, which included “evolving the store and guest experience.” At the time, Cracker Barrel said it would remodel 25 to 30 stores in fiscal 2025.

“Of course, we will continue to invest in our restaurants to make sure that they are in good shape and meet your expectations,” Cracker Barrel said in its Tuesday statement.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/09/cracker-barrel-restaurant-remodels-logo-controversy.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL), a Singapore-based trading platform operator, has announced a bold shift in its crypto treasury strategy. The company is phasing out its holdings of 6,629 Solana (SOL) and roughly 1 million Sui (SUI) in favor of Hyperliquid (HYPE). Related Reading: Bitcoin Could Hit $150K By Christmas, Analysts Tell Michael Saylor Rather than executing a single large trade, LGHL is adopting a phased accumulation plan designed to manage volatility and secure a better average entry price. The decision comes shortly after LGHL revealed plans to anchor its $600 million treasury in Hyperliquid, positioning HYPE as its primary digital reserve asset. The move aligns with growing institutional interest, as firms seek to diversify into next-generation DeFi tokens with strong revenue growth and trading adoption. HYPE's price trends to the upside on the daily chart. Source: HYPEUSD chart from Tradingview Why HYPE? Hyperliquid’s DeFi Dominance Hyperliquid (HYPE) has rapidly established itself as a leader in decentralized perpetual futures trading, now commanding 70% of the DeFi perps market. In August alone, the platform recorded $383 billion in trading volume, generating a record $106 million in revenue, up 23% from July. Its total value locked (TVL) has surged to $1.75 billion, placing it among the top decentralized exchanges globally. One catalyst for LGHL’s shift is the recent launch of BitGo’s institutional custody services for HYPE in the U.S., offering secure and compliant storage for corporate investors. CEO Wilson Wang described Hyperliquid’s on-chain order book and efficient trading infrastructure as the “most compelling opportunity in decentralized finance.” The pivot reflects a growing trend among Nasdaq-listed firms. Eyenovia, Sonnet BioTherapeutics, and Tony G Co-Investment Holdings have all disclosed significant HYPE allocations, signaling a shift in corporate treasury strategies toward DeFi-native tokens. HYPE Price Surges to All-Time Highs Following these institutional moves, Hyperliquid’s HYPE token has continued its meteoric rise. On September 8, HYPE hit a new all-time high of $51.50, marking a 450% surge since April. Analysts now point to $52 as the next key breakout level, which could trigger further upside momentum if breached. Despite LGHL’s aggressive reallocation, Solana and Sui have shown resilience. At the time of writing, SOL trades around $214, with some analysts forecasting a run toward $300, while SUI has recovered modestly to $3.48. Related Reading: This Bitcoin Cycle Changes Everything, Real Vision Analyst Explains Why The spotlight still remains firmly on Hyperliquid. With industry leaders like Arthur Hayes projecting that HYPE could surge 126x by 2028, the token is increasingly being viewed as one of the most promising assets in the evolving DeFi landscape. Cover image from ChatGPT, HYPEUSD chart from Tradingview
Gravity
G$0.01157-0.25%
Union
U$0.00942-11.21%
Solana
SOL$215.76+0.42%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/10 02:30
Share
Tether Treasury minted another 1 billion USDT, bringing the total minted today to 2 billion USDT

Tether Treasury minted another 1 billion USDT, bringing the total minted today to 2 billion USDT

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury has once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network, bringing the minting volume to 2
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0832-9.17%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 23:56
Share
Trump: Israel's strike on Iran 'excellent'

Trump: Israel's strike on Iran 'excellent'

PANews reported on June 13 that US President Trump: Israel’s attack on Iran was “very good”. According to Iran's Nour News: The cities of Qasr Shirin and Kangawal in Kermanshah
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.645+0.81%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0832-9.17%
Share
PANews2025/06/13 19:20
Share

Trending News

More

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Tether Treasury minted another 1 billion USDT, bringing the total minted today to 2 billion USDT

Trump: Israel's strike on Iran 'excellent'

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield

BEST CRYPTO TO BUY NOW? Pepeto SET FOR VIRAL 25X GROWTH OVER HBAR, LTC & BONK