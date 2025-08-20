CRE hurricane resilience is leveraging drones and AI

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 23:15
Threshold
T$0.01606+0.94%
RealLink
REAL$0.0517+2.29%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04805+10.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10149+1.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022368+5.85%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.118+2.16%

A screenshot of Site Technologies’ commercial real estate risk assessment tools.

Courtesy of Site Technologies

A version of this article first appeared in the CNBC Property Play newsletter with Diana Olick. Property Play covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, from individuals to venture capitalists, private equity funds, family offices, institutional investors and large public companies. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox.

The first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season is spinning off the East Coast, and there are sure to be more in its wake. As season after season produces more intense storms resulting in increasingly costly damage, facilities managers in commercial real estate are making property resilience a priority.

One of the ways to do that is through technology. Strides have already been made in combating wildfire risk: Companies like Pano AI, Satelytics and AiDash are incorporating satellite technology with artificial intelligence to pinpoint particular fire hazards, with major electric companies as clients. 

And similar advancements are working to reduce the risk of hurricane damage: Site Technologies employs drones to help commercial real estate facilities managers see where the vulnerabilities are in their properties and address them before those storms hit. Site was originally a construction company. 

“We teamed up with our team of experts and engineers in pavements and roofs and facades and landscaping, and we started to figure out how we need to be able to capture data from facilities to be able to do engineering work and review of the current conditions of the properties,” said Austin Rabine, Site CEO. 

Site doesn’t have its own drones, but uses freelancers across the country. Rabine says the company has surveyed roughly 13,000 properties in 15 different countries and deploys drones on an annual basis for large customers that have hundreds or thousands of facilities.

The images, once captured, can be fed into Site’s artificial intelligence platform that incorporates expertise from its own staff and analyzes the properties, providing condition and risk reports for the exterior of each facility. 

“We also identify how they should be spending their money over the next three to five years to make sure that their facility is in good condition,” said Rabine. “So we create the scopes of work and condition reports using AI, and then we have a lot of dashboarding features that allow them to sort by their worst properties or their highest-risk properties for them to be able to focus their attention on their highest needs.”

Get Property Play directly to your inbox

CNBC’s Property Play with Diana Olick covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, delivered weekly to your inbox.

Subscribe here to get access today.

This predictive maintenance allows property and facilities managers to see the issues before they become liabilities. That’s everything from clogged drains to overgrown trees to weak roofs. 

For existing customers, Site offers to fly drones over the properties after any kind of destructive event occurs. The images can then be used as before and after assessments for insurance claims.

Site’s customers include Prologis, a major warehouse real estate investment trust, as well as Link Logistics and large national retailers. Most clients will have at least 100 properties, as companies with smaller real estate footprints can use human surveyors more easily. 

“When you have hundreds or thousands of properties, it was never really a viable option to be able to get a snapshot, on an annual basis, of your facilities until technology like this,” said Rabine.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/08/20/cre-hurricane-resilience-drones-ai.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

As crypto markets gear up for another explosive cycle, all eyes aren’t just on the return of meme coin giants like Shiba Inu (SHIB), they’re on the disruptive potential of DeFi newcomer Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance, a rapidly emerging $0.035 altcoin, is drawing attention for its innovative DeFi protocol and growing adoption, signaling potential […]
Threshold
T$0.01608+0.87%
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003571+1.04%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001245+1.54%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:00
Share
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000393-1.50%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share
Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russia remains China’s largest supplier of oil, but deliveries have gone down in 2025, amid global trade tensions and tariff threats from the United States. Recent reports have indicated the trend is turning this summer but it’s yet to offset the notable drop in volume and even steeper decline in value registered by official Chinese […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12674+1.18%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:26
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 