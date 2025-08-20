CreataChain Partners DeChat to Enhance Secure, Interoperable Web3 Communication

By: Coinstats
2025/08/20 15:00
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004709-5.21%
General Impressions
GEN$0.0393-2.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10011+0.08%
Movement
MOVE$0.1273-3.04%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22918-11.11%
security pinkyellow 3

CreataChain, a next-gen blockchain platform, has collaborated with DeChat, a secure and open Web3 communication platform. The partnership focuses on advancing the Web3 communication with enhanced interoperability and security. The platform revealed in its official social media announcement that the move endeavors to integrate the Lunar Link technology of CreataChain into DeChat’s secure and open Web3 communication ecosystem. Hence, the development highlights a key step toward enhancing multi-chain interoperability.

CreataChain and DeChat Alliance Boosts Web3 Communication

In partnership with DeChat, CreataChain attempts to deliver secure as well as interoperable communication within the Web3 ecosystem. Thus, the development makes the both platforms leading players to bolster the future of secure and borderless connectivity within the broader decentralized ecosystem. For this purpose, the Lunar Link technology of CreataChain plays a critical role. Hence, DeChat is integrating the respective solution to let its users enjoy secure interaction across diverse blockchains.

Apart from that, the integration will also bring more trust and fluidity to the cross-chain social interactions. In this respect, the development eliminates the barriers posed by scattered blockchain networks. As a result of this, the partnership is anticipated to offer a relatively accessible and inclusive communication infrastructure to facilitate Web3 consumers. Additionally, DeChat pays considerable attention to broadening its ecosystem with the provision of a multichain environment, along with maintaining transparency, speed, and privacy.

Simultaneously, the collaboration also reflects the shared vision of redefining the social interaction in the decentralized world. Therefore, it includes the merger of the technological expertise of CreataChain with the wide user base of DeChat. Keeping this in view, both entities attempt to establish exclusive benchmarks for Web3-based social infrastructure with the adoption of multichain communication ecosystems.

How Does CreataChain Partnership Assist Web3 Developers?

According to CreataChain, the partnership with DeChat unlocks crucial opportunities for builders. In this respect, it delivers a unified framework for dApp development. In line with this, the developers can leverage the robust infrastructure to build seamless decentralized applications to work across diverse blockchains. Moreover, the Lunar Link enables interoperability, while DeChat offers communication-centered and secure protocol for cross-chain compatibility. Overall, this decreases entry barriers and empowers builders to broaden their consumer reach and bring new innovations.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI token presale has now crossed the $2 million mark, with over 161 million $OZ tokens sold in Phase 4. The project is currently listed at a price of $0.005 and has been appealing to investors given the fact that it is estimated to grow to a price of $2.80. Backed by CertiK audits […] The post Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Triathon
GROW$0.0105+1.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01401-0.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1165-0.85%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:30
Share
China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

PANews reported on August 11th that some online media outlets have recently circulated information claiming that "China Rare Earth Group, Ant Group, and the People's Bank of China are jointly
SuperRare
RARE$0.05816+7.18%
FORM
FORM$3.6096-1.04%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01857-0.21%
Share
PANews2025/08/11 20:05
Share
Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Recently, Binance Web3 Wallet has created a huge wave in the Web3 wallet market with its innovative "Alpha" gameplay. Its market share has risen sharply, occupying 90% of the market, which is remarkable.
Stella
ALPHA$0.01487-8.03%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0265-0.67%
Share
PANews2025/05/12 15:35
Share

Trending News

More

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

The Stablecoin War: USDC vs Decentralized Alternatives