Credit Card Giants Visa and Stripe Team Up With Fold to Launch Bitcoin Rewards Card – Wall Street Coming to Crypto?

Fold Holdings, the Bitcoin financial services company, has announced a major collaboration with Visa and Stripe to launch the Fold Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card. The new product, revealed in a Tuesday press release, is designed to make earning Bitcoin from everyday purchases accessible to mainstream consumers by integrating with Visa’s global payments network and Stripe’s issuing infrastructure. New Fold Bitcoin Credit Card Pays Up to 10% Back at Top Retailers According to the company, the Fold Bitcoin Credit Card offers up to 3.5% back on purchases, with an unlimited 2% paid instantly in Bitcoin. Cardholders would also be able to earn an additional 1.5% when repaying purchases through Fold’s checking account and up to 10% back at partner merchants such as Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Uber, Starbucks, and hundreds of others. Unlike other reward programs, Fold’s system is reported to be entirely Bitcoin-based, without token lock-ins, staking requirements, or complex redemption processes. “Our credit card offers clear and compelling value and makes Bitcoin easily accessible to everyone,” said Will Reeves, Chairman and CEO of Fold. “With Stripe’s infrastructure and Visa’s global reach, we can finally deliver it at scale.” Stripe’s head of money management, Sateesh Kumar Srinivasan, described the partnership as a demonstration of Stripe Issuing’s ability to help firms bring financial products to market without managing programs directly. Visa’s Head of Crypto, Cuy Sheffield, emphasized that combining Visa’s scale with Fold’s Bitcoin rewards provides a safe and simple way for consumers to earn Bitcoin while shopping. Notably, the credit card builds on Fold’s existing ecosystem, which includes a Bitcoin debit card, exchange, and gift card program. In May, Fold announced its Fold Bitcoin Gift Card as a “convenient” way for consumers to purchase and share BTC. The company said the card is built with Fold’s proprietary technology and provides a straightforward method for buying and gifting Bitcoin. The company has already processed over $3.1 billion in transaction volume and distributed more than $83 million in Bitcoin rewards. The firm had also earlier filed an S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in October 2024 and celebrated its listing with a Nasdaq bell-ringing ceremony in May. Visa and Stripe Bet on Stablecoins as Market Heads Toward $2 Trillion Visa and Stripe are accelerating their push into crypto payments as stablecoins surge in adoption. Visa’s head of crypto, Cuy Sheffield, said the company sees stablecoins as complementary to its business, not a threat. The market has grown 62% in the past year to $269 billion and could expand to $2 trillion within three years, he noted. Notably, Visa has processed more than $200 million in stablecoin settlements and is working with banks and fintechs on token issuance. Its Visa Tokenized Asset Platform, launched in 2024, allows institutions to issue and manage blockchain-based tokens, with BBVA among the first to explore stablecoin products on Ethereum. Stripe, meanwhile, has formally launched Tempo, a payments-focused Layer 1 blockchain built with crypto venture capital firm Paradigm. Initially incubated in stealth, Tempo seeks to handle more than 100,000 transactions per second, far beyond existing blockchain capacity, and uses fiat-denominated fees rather than native tokens to reduce friction for institutions. Visa, Deutsche Bank, and Standard Chartered are among its early design partners, alongside technology firms like OpenAI and Shopify. Credit Card Giants Visa and Stripe Team Up With Fold to Launch Bitcoin Rewards Card – Wall Street Coming to Crypto?

By: CryptoNews
2025/09/24 01:27
