Critical Bitcoin (BTC) Statement from Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, Who Manages $11 Trillion! “Now I’m…!”

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset management company, made important statements about Bitcoin.

Speaking in an interview on Citi’s YouTube channel, Larry Fink described Bitcoin as an important hedge against currency devaluation.

The famous CEO also added that he sees Bitcoin as digital gold.

The BlackRock CEO admitted that he has experienced a major change from his openly critical stance on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, saying:

The fact that one of the biggest names in global finance is supporting the role of BTC could be a significant signal for its adoption.

*This is not investment advice.

