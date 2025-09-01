As Bitcoin’s downtrend deepened, the decline was reflected in altcoins. Ethereum, which had reached its ATH of $4,900 the previous weekend, also fell to $4,300.
While Bitcoin, Ethereum, and altcoins partially recovered after this decline, CoinShares published its weekly cryptocurrency report and said that there was an inflow of $2.48 billion last week.
Ethereum Saw the Most Logins!
When looking at individual crypto funds, it was seen that the majority of inflows were in Ethereum.
While ETH experienced an inflow of $1.41 billion, Bitcoin (BTC) experienced an inflow of $748 million.
When we look at other altcoins, the sentiment in altcoins is positive, with XRP experiencing an inflow of $134.1 million, Solana (SOL) $177 million, Cardano (ADA) $5.2 million, and Chainlink (LINK) $3.6 million, while Sui (SUI) experienced an outflow of $5.8 million.
When looking at regional fund inflows and outflows, the USA ranked first with an inflow of $2.29 billion.
Following the USA, Switzerland had an inflow of $109.4 million and Germany $69.9 million.
Against these inflows, Sweden experienced an outflow of $45.2 million.
*This is not investment advice.
Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/critical-data-for-bitcoin-and-altcoins-released-ethereum-surpasses-bitcoin-four-altcoins-including-xrp-received-large-investments-except-one/