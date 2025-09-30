Cronos collaborates with Amazon AWS to enhance tokenization and drive a $10B RWA initiative

Key Takeaways

Cronos and Amazon AWS are collaborating to advance tokenization and offer enhanced blockchain data via cloud infrastructure and AI tools.

The initiative aims to support $10 billion in tokenized real-world assets and reach 20 million users by 2026.

Cronos, a blockchain ecosystem backed by Crypto.com, has inked a deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the leading cloud computing platform, to open up its data, infrastructure, and AI stack to builders and institutions, according to a Tuesday statement.

As part of the collaboration, Cronos data will be integrated into AWS Public Blockchain Data, which offers scalable access to large datasets from blockchain networks, helping businesses and developers build blockchain-based solutions efficiently and without infrastructure overhead.

The integration of Cronos data is expected to enable trusted, reporting-ready pipelines that support AI agents, advanced analytics, and institutional reporting workflows.

The agreement is also aimed at supporting the Cronos ecosystem. As noted by the team, selected Cronos builders will receive up to $100,000 in AWS credits per startup to develop tokenization pilots, RWA platforms, DeFi protocols, and AI applications.

AWS said in a statement that its collaboration with Cronos combines cloud-grade security with on-chain innovation, creating a foundation for scalable, compliant tokenization platforms.

Mirko Zhao of Cronos Labs believes tokenization and real-world assets will drive the next wave of blockchain adoption.

Cronos’ collaboration with AWS is a key step in executing its 2025–2026 roadmap, which focuses on institutional-grade tokenization across multiple asset classes.

With a platform designed to support everything from traditional securities to real estate, and recent performance gains driving a surge in network activity, Cronos aims to onboard 20 million users and support $10B in tokenized assets by 2026.

Cronos currently ranks among the top 15 blockchain ecosystems with over $6 billion in user assets and has processed more than 100 million transactions since launch, as noted by the team.