Cronos (CRO) Price Prediction: Token Reaches Three-Year High Following Trump Media Treasury Announcement

TLDR

CRO hit a three-year high of nearly $0.29 after Trump Media announced plans to build a $6.4 billion Cronos treasury

The token surged 26% in 24 hours and 83% over seven days, making it the top performer among top 100 cryptocurrencies

Trump Media will purchase $105 million worth of CRO tokens (about 2% of total supply) as part of the partnership

The treasury is seeded with 6.3 billion CRO tokens worth $1.63 billion, plus $200 million cash and $220 million in warrants

Partnership integrates CRO into Truth Social and Truth+ streaming service for subscriptions and payments

CRO reached a three-year high on Wednesday after Trump Media and Technology Group announced a partnership with Crypto.com. The native token of the Cronos network surged to nearly $0.29 during trading.

Cronos (CRO) Price

The last time CRO traded at these levels was May 2022. Despite the recent gains, the token remains 73% below its all-time high of $0.96 set in 2021.

CoinGecko data shows CRO as the best-performing digital asset among the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap over 24 hours. The token jumped 26% to trade above $0.26 at current levels.

Over a seven-day period, CRO has gained 83%. Trading volumes have also spiked dramatically, increasing 1,349% overnight to surpass $1 billion.

The price movement follows Tuesday’s announcement of the Trump Media Group CRO Strategy. This new treasury structure involves a $6.4 billion financing package designed to accumulate CRO tokens.

Treasury Structure and Initial Holdings

The treasury launches with 6.3 billion CRO tokens valued at $1 billion at announcement time. Current market prices place this holding at approximately $1.63 billion.

Trump Media has also committed $200 million in cash and $220 million in warrants to the treasury. A $5 billion equity line of credit has been secured to fund future CRO purchases.

Trump Media plans to purchase $105 million worth of CRO tokens directly. This represents roughly 2% of the total circulating supply of CRO.

Crypto.com will reciprocate by buying $50 million in Trump Media common stock. Both transactions will be subject to lockup periods.

Integration Plans and Use Cases

The partnership extends beyond treasury operations into product integration. CRO will power payments and rewards within Truth Social, Trump’s primary social media platform.

The token will also support transactions in Truth+, the company’s streaming service. Users can expect to pay subscriptions and receive rewards using CRO tokens.

Crypto.com operates the exchange tied to the Cronos blockchain. The company serves over 100 million users globally, providing a distribution channel for CRO adoption.

Trump Media and Technology Group operates under President Trump’s backing. The company runs Truth Social, where Trump typically makes official announcements.

The deal represents one of the largest corporate cryptocurrency treasury announcements in recent months. The $6.4 billion commitment places significant buying pressure on CRO markets.

Current market dynamics show strong momentum continuing into Wednesday’s trading session. Spot volumes remain elevated as traders position for potential further gains.

CRO currently trades around $0.22, representing a 56% gain over the past week alone. Year-to-date performance shows the token up 163% from January levels.

