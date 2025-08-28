Cronos (CRO) soars over 100% in 48 hours; Here’s why

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 17:12
NEAR
NEAR$2.522-0.03%
U
U$0.00975-12.94%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.525+0.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10524+4.52%
Capverse
CAP$0.07105-1.15%
Cronos
CRO$0.37902+66.03%
SphereX
HERE$0.000339-5.04%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002852+1.35%

Cronos (CRO) has staged one of its sharpest rallies on record, surging more than 53% in the past 24 hours and nearly 137% over the past week. The move was fueled by a wave of news connecting the token to both Donald Trump’s media empire and a proposed U.S. crypto ETF.

Cronos 1-week price chart. Source: Finbold

On July 8, Trump Media & Technology Group filed with the SEC for a “Crypto Blue Chip ETF,” which would allocate 5% of its portfolio to CRO alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum. While the SEC has delayed its ruling until October 8, optimism has remained strong, particularly as Crypto.com was tapped to custody the ETF’s assets.

The momentum accelerated after Trump Media announced a partnership with Crypto.com to integrate CRO as the official utility token of the Truth Social platform on August 26. As part of the deal, Trump Media will purchase approximately 685 million CRO (worth around $105 million) for its balance sheet.

CRO market cap

The dual catalysts drove CRO’s market capitalization from $5.45 billion to $11.51 billion in less than 48 hours, adding over $6 billion in value.

From a technical standpoint, CRO broke above the critical $0.25 resistance with an RSI of 84.56, signaling overbought conditions but also confirming FOMO-driven momentum. With daily trading volumes topping $2.31 billion, analysts note that Fibonacci extensions suggest near-term upside targets in the $0.33–$0.45 range.

CRO’s inclusion in a regulated ETF would open the door for institutional passive flows, while its new role on Truth Social adds a high-profile use case. Together, the developments position CRO as one of the breakout tokens of 2025—though traders are closely watching whether overheated technicals trigger a near-term pullback.

Source: https://finbold.com/cronos-cro-soars-over-100-in-48-hours-heres-why/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

TV platforms are often overlooked in product design, yet streaming now dominates TV usage. Designing for the living room requires clarity, simplicity, and respect for hardware limits. Learn how to apply the ten-foot rule, create clear focus states, and adapt designs across tvOS, Android TV, and webOS.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01746+0.86%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.006622-11.74%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01951-1.91%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/28 14:43
Share
Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Bitcoin’s Bull Score has plunged to 20, a level historically linked to bearish phases, raising red flags about fading market momentum.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,904.85+1.41%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.0023-6.27%
RedStone
RED$0.4235-0.18%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/28 18:03
Share
UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

UAE digital bank Zand have partnered with CoinMENA to offer seamless and secure fiat-to-crypto integration.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06897-1.16%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/28 17:40
Share

Trending News

More

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

PA Daily | Bitcoin breaks through 104,000, Ethereum hits $2,400, Coinbase will acquire Deribit for $2.9 billion