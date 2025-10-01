Cronos Locks Arms With AWS to Push Tokenization and AI DeFi to Institutions

TLDR:

Cronos and AWS team up to deliver tokenization and AI tools for institutions through cloud-based blockchain infrastructure.

AWS will grant selected Cronos builders up to $100,000 in credits to support RWA and DeFi development.

Cronos targets $10 billion in tokenized assets and 20 million users across CeFi and DeFi by 2026.

Faster block times and lower fees on Cronos have already driven a 400% increase in daily blockchain transactions.

Cronos has announced a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) aimed at building the next phase of tokenization and DeFi infrastructure. The move ties cloud technology to blockchain and AI in a way that could accelerate adoption among banks, funds, and enterprises.

By aligning with AWS, Cronos is betting on scaling real-world asset growth and making developer tools more accessible. For crypto investors, the partnership signals a growing push to bring institutions closer to blockchain finance.

Tokenization, RWA Platforms, and AWS Support

According to a Cronos newsletter, the collaboration focuses on tokenization and real-world assets.

Cronos will make its blockchain data available through AWS Public Blockchain Data, designed for advanced analytics and reporting. This will allow institutions to build compliance-ready workflows and reporting pipelines while tapping AI-driven queries.

The support extends further. AWS will provide selected Cronos startups with up to $100,000 in credits. These resources aim to scale tokenization pilots, RWA platforms, and AI-powered DeFi applications on Cronos. The initiative targets both early-stage developers and institutional players testing blockchain-based financial systems.

Cronos leadership outlined that distribution through Crypto.com, combined with liquidity anchored in CRO, strengthens its institutional pitch. The roadmap also includes tokenization of equities, commodities, real estate, and forex within an interoperable system.

AWS backing adds a layer of enterprise-grade security and compliance, which financial institutions have been demanding.

AWS stated that its compliance frameworks and security controls will ensure tokenization pilots can meet institutional requirements. By linking Cronos blockchain infrastructure to AWS cloud technology, both parties position themselves at the center of institutional blockchain adoption.

Roadmap Targets and Ecosystem Growth

Cronos recently revealed its 2025–2026 roadmap, which aims to cement its role as the blockchain of choice for institutions. Core objectives include reaching $10 billion in tokenized assets by 2026 and onboarding 20 million users across centralized and decentralized finance.

The chain has already rolled out technical upgrades to boost scalability. Recent improvements delivered block times of 0.5 seconds and fees cut by tenfold. As a result, Cronos reported a 400% increase in daily transactions, showing early momentum before institutional adoption expands further.

Cronos Labs head Mirko Zhao said the future of blockchain will be defined by tokenization and real-world assets. He emphasized the distribution reach of Crypto.com and the liquidity foundation in CRO as critical advantages. By combining AI, blockchain, and cloud services, Zhao suggested Cronos can bridge traditional finance with DeFi at scale.

AWS echoed the sentiment, stating its role is to provide the secure, compliant infrastructure needed for institutions to adopt blockchain. Together, both entities are building a bridge for financial players exploring tokenization without compromising compliance.

The collaboration reflects a broader trend of traditional and decentralized systems moving closer. With Cronos integrating AWS infrastructure, the focus now turns to whether institutions adopt tokenization platforms at the scale Cronos envisions.

